Music and Hope Unite in the Washington, DC area at the NoVA MusicFest Fundraising Concert Benefiting Cancer Can Rock

NoVA MusicFest 2023 event poster

Proceeds from music festival will go towards supporting musicians who are fighting aggressive cancer.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cancer Can Rock will host its third annual NoVA MusicFest at the beautiful 868 Estate Vineyards in Hillsboro, Virginia on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Cancer Can Rock is a non-profit organization founded by Jim Ebert, a multi-platinum record producer and himself a cancer survivor.

Unlike most cancer-based charities, Cancer Can Rock doesn't seek a cure, rather it strives to serve a singular community: Musicians facing aggressive cancer.

Donations to Cancer Can Rock go toward getting these musicians into a studio with professionals and producing a tangible result for them and their families during what is otherwise an unsettling time for them. These songs have provided both pride for those who have survived and solace for those that survived them.

Many family members and some of the artists have communicated that the studio time was one of the best experiences in the artist's life. During the production process, there are professional videographers on site, along with the top industry studio musicians and audio production team.

This combination of dedicated professionals results not only in the music, but also gives some insight into each featured artist through a performance video and an interview video. Each artist gets their own permanent web page on the Cancer Can Rock web site as well, cementing further their musical legacy.

Expected to appear on stage:

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM: The Greek and the Freak

1:05 PM – 1:35 PM: Gary Smallwood

1﻿:40 PM – 2:10 PM: Caleb Hacker

2:15 PM – 2:45 PM: Adriel Genet

2:55 PM – 3:25 PM: Juliet Lloyd Duo

3:40 PM – 4:40 PM: 19th Street Band

4:55 PM – 5:25 PM: Tommy and Kim

5:30 PM – 6:00 PM: Jason Masi and Tommy Gann

6:15 PM – 7:00 PM: Todd Brooks and Pour Decisions

7:15 PM – 8:00 PM: Delta Spur

The festival promises to be a fun-filled day of great music, food, wine, craft vendors, and more with fun for the whole family and the event is also dog-friendly.

Tickets are priced at $25 if pre-sold online and $30 at the gate, and children under 12 are admitted free. Tickets are non-refundable. Pop-up tents are welcome, and no external alcohol is allowed.

To learn more, check out Cancer Can Rock at https://cancercanrock.org.

We're Not Promised Tomorrow - the founder's story - and the motivation behind our musical mission