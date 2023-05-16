Acupath Adopts Lumea Digital Pathology
Acupath, the top nationwide provider of sub-specialized anatomic pathology services partners with Lumea, the leader in integrated digital pathology solutions.LEHI, UTAH, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumea, a leader in integrated digital pathology solutions, is pleased to announce that Acupath is partnering with Lumea to adopt the Lumea+ Viewer, leveraging its modular capability, well-rounded solutions, and flexibility.
Lumea+ integrates Lumea’s leading-edge technology and proprietary consumables with any existing LIS. This upgraded system provides a seamless and easy transition from traditional to digital pathology.
Acupath is a leading nationwide provider of sub-specialized anatomic pathology services with specific expertise in merging the highest quality patient care with revenue-generating business models. The company has evaluated digital pathology companies for many years, recognizing the potential for a cloud-based, digital system to minimize TAT and logistics costs, especially for TC/PC clients.
“Digital pathology is good for business, it’s good for processing, and it’s good for process flow. It’s just good for patient care. We chose Lumea for its outstanding tech and its ability to offer a viewer as a modular solution that integrates with our existing LIS,” said Brian Kunkel, Acupath’s Chief Operating Officer
“This partnership has been in the works for many years. We are excited to join the Lumea network and utilize this innovative technology that will enable us to efficiently deliver the best possible service to our customers nationwide,” said John Cucci, Acupath’s Chief Sales Officer.
“Lumea has long admired Acupath Laboratories as a nationwide leader in sub-specialized anatomic pathology services. We are thrilled to kick off our relationship with our Viewer+ digital pathology solution and look forward to furthering our relationship with Acupath Laboratories,” said James Thackeray, Lumea’s Chief Commercial Officer.
About Lumea
Lumea leverages preanalytic technology to make digital pathology both viable and valuable for pathologists and labs. Our unique, Lumea+ packages integrate with your existing LIS to maximize digital benefits with minimal change. We enable improvements in biopsy handling, tracking, workflow, and diagnosis. Our technology also results in measurably better quality, efficiency, and cost savings throughout the diagnostic process. To learn more about the benefits of using Lumea’s technology visit lumeadigital.com.
About Acupath
Founded in 1998 and based in Plainview, NY (Long Island), Acupath is a nationwide provider of sub-specialized anatomic pathology services focused on the following specialties; Urology, Gastroenterology, Hematology / Oncology, Dermatology, Breast, Gynecology, Otolaryngology, Podiatry, and Oral. Acupath offers an extensive test menu on both a global and TC/PC basis, has well over 500 active clients, processes well over 150,000 specimens annually, and is a leading provider of innovative bladder cancer testing (URO17, UroVysion™ FISH), prostate cancer (PTEN ERG FISH), and esophageal cancer (Barrett’s esophagus FISH). To learn more visit www.acupath.com
ldefeis@acupath.com
(516) 775-8103
Bianca Collings
Lumea
+1 801-960-3658
email us here