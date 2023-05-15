Squat!—Episode #5 Hilariously Looks at Serious Gender Issues
Gender nonconforming people face serious issues in America today, and the animated sitcom, Squat!, addresses some of those issues with humor and diplomacy.
While ‘Squat!’ explores many issues, we only take one stance. Namely, that it’s possible to both laugh at the absurdity of humanity and deepen our understanding of those with differing beliefs.”MARLBOROUGH, MA, USA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Marlborough, MA. May 15 2023—Archieboy Holdings, LLC (working as Archieboy Studios) recently released the first four episodes of their new animated sitcom about a staff of lovingly interesting characters doing their best to keep a large, suburban fitness center afloat. In episode #5, the staff at Squat! debate how to handle a biological male identifying as a woman, using the women’s locker room, who has typical male characteristics.
‘Squat!’ boasts a diverse cast of fun and fallible characters, including opinionated fitness trainers, an endearing but incompetent general manager, and a curiously wise janitor. Set in a fictional fitness center in the Boston suburbs, ‘Squat!’ presents a perfect recipe for riotous, chaotic hilarity. Intended for adults, ‘Squat!” is a must-watch for those who love a good laugh and welcome an occasional insight into the human condition.
‘Squat!’ features a blend of cerebral subtlety and lowbrow laughs, and occasional insights about topics such as creativity, understanding, and ethics. Episodes riff off thinly veiled themes harvested from today’s headlines. Hotly contested social and political issues of the day manifest within the petty arguments and conflicts among the characters.
“Each episode offers viewers the anticipation and fun of discovering the parallel real-world issues highlighted,” said producer Bo Bennett. “While ‘Squat!’ explores many issues, we only take one stance. Namely, that it’s possible to both laugh at the absurdity of humanity and deepen our understanding of those with differing beliefs.”
The first season comprises ten episodes with innocuous nods to topics like mask-wearing, claims of election fraud, QAnon conspiracy theories, pronouns, "Karens," defunding the police, multi-level marketing scams, cults, and even truth itself.
“If ‘Seinfeld’ had a threesome with ‘Dodgeball’ and ‘The Office,’ ‘Squat!’ would be the lovechild,” said Bennett.
The first five episodes of ‘Squat!’ are now available on YouTube. Five more episodes are in production, with new episodes planned for release every week or so. Viewers are invited to catch the first five episodes of ‘Squat!’ and experience the hilarity for themselves.
View ‘Squat!’ on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SQUATSITCOM
