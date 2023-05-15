Monday, May 15

Lawmakers will take another shot at Washington’s drug-possession law

State lawmakers will be back in Olympia this week for a special session to take on the state’s soon-to-expire drug-possession law. Legislators failed to reach agreement on a “Blake fix,” after Senate Bill 5536 was voted down 43-55 just hours before the 2023 session adjourned. Washington’s current drug-possession law expires July 1, leaving no penalty in state law. If the law expires without a replacement, cities will be left to adopt a mix of local ordinances. Continue reading at The Columbian. (Shari Phiel)

When Covid-19 shuttered Washington schools in the spring of 2020, many feared the closures would have disastrous impacts on students. A new state report confirms that: Standardized test scores declined across the board during the pandemic, among all races and ethnicities. Existing achievement gaps between students of color and white students widened, especially in higher-poverty schools. And the number of students experiencing anxiety and other mental health challenges rose. Continue reading at KUOW. (Megan Farmer)

In March of this year, a BNSF train jumped the tracks in Skagit County spilling more than 3 thousand gallons of diesel. In February, 38 Norfolk Southern cars derailed in East Palestine, Ohio spilling hazardous chemicals into local waterways. More than 2 thousand people had to be evacuated as crews burned off some of the chemicals to head off an explosion. On Wednesday, Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell from Washington state led an executive session on the proposed Railway Safety Act of 2023. Continue reading at KOMO. (KOMO News)

Aberdeen Daily World

Aberdeen School District lays off 21 teachers in first round of staff cuts

Discussions to open dialogue on opioid use

Bellingham Herald

Federal funding is flowing to tribes restoring Chinook salmon habitat on the Nooksack River

Columbian

Lawmakers will take another shot at Washington’s drug-possession law (Stonier)

Clark County rail plan on track as council considers development in rural areas

Perez introduces broadband improvement bill

Everett Herald

Comment: State must adopt balanced approach to possession (Robinson)

News Tribune

Opinion: Tired of WA’s strict gun laws — and its assault on the Second Amendment? Speak up

Olympian

Opinion: Finding the ‘just right’ level of housing density in our community

Puget Sound Business Journal

Snoqualmie Tribe collects first-of-its-kind land-protection tax at Salish Lodge

Seattle Medium

Hot Pursuits In Seattle Not Permitted Without Training

Seattle Times

Homelessness agencies bypassed federal housing rules, now must adapt

What to know about WA Cares payroll tax as premiums are set to resume (Mullet, Keiser)

How tech jobs in WA are growing despite layoffs in Seattle area

Lake Forest Park neighbors denounce bus-lane plan that removes trees

Tri-City Herald

Lengthy Tri-Cities power outage in 90+ temperatures shuts down businesses, restaurants

$180M project is key to Pasco’s booming food industry jobs. Think peas, corn and butter

Washington Post

The early heat wave gripping the Northwest is rare — and worrying

WA State Standard

Repeal effort targets law to help trans youth in crisis (Liias)

How a plan to improve work conditions in strip clubs faltered (Saldaña)

Wenatchee World

Opinion: Our Increasingly Divided Community: Counteracting Political Polarization in the Wenatchee Valley

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Mother of drowning victim brings change to state water safety with ‘Yori’s Law’

Six months into Tacoma’s camping ban, providers say offers for services are met with more distrust

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

New railroad safety rules under debate after string of derailments across country

Washington congressman says fire destroyed ‘extraordinary crown jewel of our region’

KNKX Public Radio

More gay and bisexual men will now be able to donate blood under finalized FDA rules

KUOW Public Radio

The backlash over Seattle’s plan to reward drug users for staying clean

WA student learning suffered during Covid. Should we be doing more to fix the problem? (Pollet)

NW Public Radio

Washington ends COVID-19 vaccine requirements for state employees

Cascadia Daily News

Decision on controversial Skagit gravel mine proposal delayed

9 sit in Whatcom County Jail without lawyers

Algae blooms accelerating North Cascades snowmelt

Opinion: Charging ahead: Imperatives for the electric vehicle revolution