TruService Community Federal Credit Union Receives Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Ethics

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Better Business Bureau presented TruService Community Federal Credit Union with its 2023 Torch Award for Ethics. “We are honored to be chosen by the Better Business Bureau for their Torch Award for Ethics,” said Linda Jeffery, President and CEO of TruService Community Federal Credit Union. The prestigious Torch Award demonstrates TruService’s commitment to their members, the community, and their employees to uphold the highest standards of ethics, excellence and trust.

The Better Business Bureau serving Arkansas follows the four C’s – Character, Culture, Customers, and Community, and used the four Cs in evaluating the 150+ entries that range from businesses and non-profits from all over Arkansas. Keynote speaker, Cindy Moehring, the Founder and Executive Chair of the Business Integrity Leadership Initiative for the University of Arkansas Sam M. Walton College of Business, described TruService as “truly living out their motto – Here For You. Here For The Community.” Moehring then talked about how TruService offers financial literacy classes to the underserved/unbanked. TruService goes above and beyond with helping the community; Moehring cited the reality fair that they put on at the Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired and how they made the financial documents in braille for the students.

The highly attended 2023 BBB Torch Awards program was held at the Clinton Presidential Library. The program honored a total of five businesses that uphold a high level of ethics, trust and commitment in the marketplace. “We are incredibly proud of our team for exemplifying the highest standards of business ethics,” Linda Jeffery said. “At TruService, we strive to create a culture based on respect, integrity and commitment for our members, employees and all stakeholders.”

TruService Community Federal Credit Union was founded in 1930 by the U.S. Postal employees. Today, it is community based and is a member-owned not-for-profit financial cooperative. TruService Community Federal Credit Union is Arkansas’ oldest Credit Union. They are dedicated to providing quality financial services and products, enabling members to improve their financial way of life. They have three branches in Central Arkansas: Little Rock, North Little Rock, and Conway.

TruService Community Federal Credit Union is recognized as a CDFI (Community Development Financial Institution). TruService stands out from other financial institutions in the way they prioritize their member experience. They strive to promote values that are at the heart of the credit union mission – protecting the financial well-being of their members and fostering relationships that last. TruService offers highly competitive rates on loan products and their terms are flexible. In addition, TruService Community Federal Credit Union offers a broad range of services that extend beyond core banking including auto loans, home mortgages, home equity, refinancing, along with low interest rate credit cards, etc.

