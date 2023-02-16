TruService Community Federal Credit Union Empowering The Next Generation With Reality Fair

Tommy Swanhaus with TruService is assisting with the Reality Fair for the students at Arkansas School for Blind and Visually Impaired.

TruService Community Federal Credit Union recently hosted a financial reality fair at the Arkansas School for the Blind & Visually Impaired for the students.

By introducing students to financial concepts such as budgeting, financial literacy, and credit, TruService helps to equip them with the skills necessary to make responsible financial decisions.” — Linda Jeffery

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TruService Community Federal Credit Union recently hosted a financial reality fair at the Arkansas School for the Blind & Visually Impaired for the students between the ages of 14 years old thru 21 years old. TruService’s reality fair was put on to help these students learn how to make the most of their money and understand the importance of financial stability. During the fair, students were assigned specific jobs, such as a chef, speech language pathologist, paralegal, and also had to care for a child. Most of the scenarios the individuals start off in debt.

Students at the Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired were presented with real-life financial scenarios and had to develop a plan to make their monthly budget work or they would go further into debt. For example, they had to choose if they needed a cellphone, which costs $125 per month, internet ($100 per month), along with other real-world possibilities, such as Netflix ($15 per month), Spotify ($15 per month), and Xbox Live ($5 per month). Most of the students ended up further in debt and did not plan for scenarios, such as when they break their cell phone or when their car breaks down. The students got to visit stations or booths run by TruService Team members and volunteers. The Booths consisted of Savings, Housing, Transportation, Meals, Child Care, Technology, Clothing, Personal Care, Entertainment, and Financial Counseling.

Linda Jeffery, the CEO of TruService said, “By introducing students to financial concepts such as budgeting, financial literacy, and credit, TruService is helping to equip them with the skills necessary to make responsible financial decisions.” Through this reality fair, the students gained insight into the complexities of managing their personal finances and building a foundation for a secure financial future. They learned about discretionary expenses and how they are optional and might be more of a “want than need.”

Students made decisions on how to spend their money, budget, save, and pay bills. This type of hands-on activity helped students understand how to manage money and prepare for life after graduation.

TruService is a not-for-profit organization that offers free financial education services and educational tools to the community and students, along with financial products, mortgages, loans, etc.

TruService Community Federal Credit Union is recognized as a Community Development Financial Institution. TruService believes in fostering a culture of community involvement and in the power of relationships. TruService Community Federal Credit Union is Arkansas’ oldest and first credit union. Their motto is “Here For You. Here For The Community.”

TruService Community Federal Credit Union is Arkansas' oldest and first credit union. TruService Community Federal Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative that serves the needs of the members of our local communities. TruService's mission is to promote financial well-being for those they serve by providing a wide variety of financial products and services that are easily accessible, of the highest quality and offered at competitive prices.

TruService offers a variety of services to meet their members’ diverse needs, including checking and savings accounts, vehicle loans, mortgages and home equity loans, credit cards, refinancing and other retirement products, financial planning, and investment services, along with online banking. They are dedicated to providing low rates, personalized service, and innovative solutions to ensure their members’ success.

TruService is determined to help everyday people save with often their largest monthly payments, such as home mortgages, car payments, debt consolidation, etc., but also help their members make money with lower fees and better deposit rates.

