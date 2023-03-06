TruService Launches ITIN Lending to Help Individuals with Homeownership

TruService Community Federal Credit Union starts ITIN Lending

TruService Community Federal Credit Union is approved to offer ITIN Lending. They will be the go-to financial institution in Arkansas for providing mortgages.

We are here and ready to help the ITIN community with home ownership. Call my cell 870-243-1514 to set up an appointment.” — Andres Acosta, who is the Community Development Coordinator at TruService

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TruService Community Federal Credit Union has just become approved to offer ITIN Lending. They will now be the catalyst and the go to financial institution in Arkansas for providing mortgages with fair terms similar to a regular mortgage. This announcement allows TruService to be able to better serve the members of its community by offering homeownership to a segment of the population that was previously neglected because they did not have a Social Security number. TruService will now accept a social security number or an individual’s ITIN when one is applying for a mortgage.

TruService’s ITIN Lending will benefit those individuals that pay taxes not with a social security number, but rather with an ITIN, which stands for an Individual Tax Identification Number. Historically, these individuals have been vulnerable to excessive interest rate loans and predatory lenders. CEO and President of TruService Community Federal Credit Union, Linda Jeffery says, “we are excited to offer ITIN Lending, so we can provide our community with fair and responsible financial products, such as mortgages, loans, refinancing, etc.”

TruService, which has a bilingual staff, sees this as a monumental advancement for the underserved and underbanked community in Arkansas. Through ITIN Lending, TruService Community Federal Credit Union will significantly be able to help many undocumented tax paying individuals achieve homeownership.

While some financial institutions offer a variance of ITIN Lending, TruService will be one of the first to offer homeownership at fair interest rates for mortgages and normal terms. Andres Acosta, who is the Community Development Coordinator and one of the bilingual team members at TruService says, “we are here and ready to help the ITIN community with home ownership. Call my cell 870-243-1514 to set up an appointment.”

TruService is an accredited CDFI or a Community Development Financial Institution. They are focused on helping the underserved or unbanked with their financial needs. They regularly do financial educational seminars, hold workshops to help the underserved and unbanked population achieve financial wellness.

This latest ITIN Lending program allows TruService Community Federal Credit Union to continue its mission by serving a larger segment of the community. TruService’s motto is “Here For You. Here For The Community.”

ABOUT TRUSERVICE FEDERAL COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION:

TruService has started off 2023 with a lot of big news, along with some key hires late in 2022 they have had significant brand growth and increase in market share. Their digital and social media has become a leader and powerhouse not only within the state of Arkansas, but nationally. They were recognized as one of the three best credit unions in Arkansas by Arkansas Business; and were a finalist for Small Business of the Year (North Little Rock Chambers). TruService Community Federal Credit Union is Arkansas’ oldest credit union.

