Arrest Made in Armed Robbery Offenses in the First and Third District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to Armed Robbery offenses that occurred on Sunday, May 14, 2023, in the First and Third Districts.

 

First District

 

  • Armed Robbery (Knife): At approximately 7:32 pm, the suspects approached the victim at L Street and 1st Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene. CCN: 23075966

 

Third District

 

  • Armed Robbery (Knife): At approximately 2:55 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 200 block of N Street, Northwest. The suspects brandished knives and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene. CCN: 23075840

 

  • Assault with Intent to Rob: At approximately 3:09 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 200 block of N Street, Northwest. The suspects brandished knives and demanded the victim’s property. The victim was able to flee the scene. No property was obtained. CCN: 23075823

 

On Sunday, May 14, 2023, a 14-year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

 

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

