Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 14th and H Streets, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Saturday, May 16, 2023, at the intersection of 14th and H Streets, Northwest.

At approximately 1:29 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched property from the victim then fled the scene. The suspect was later apprehended.

On Saturday, May 16, 2023, 36-year-old Barrington Manners, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).