Your Go-To Summer Resources

CDC shared the following message to their prevention partners regarding HIV, mpox, STI and other health resources for organizers of LGBTQIA+ summer events.
Dear Partners in Prevention:
With the warmer months approaching, many are looking forward to events that celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. As health departments, prevention service providers, and community-based organizations, this gives you an opportunity to share important messages about testing, prevention, and treatment of health conditions that disproportionately impact LGBTQIA+ people.
Without renewed prevention efforts, including vaccination, we are at risk for a resurgence of mpox. This possibility is a particular concern as we approach spring and summer with planned gatherings that may have high potential for skin-to-skin contact or that are associated with increased sexual activity. In fact, a slight increase in cases of mpox has already been reported to CDC.
You can find a wealth of resources to help you and your event attendees at our Get Healthy and Ready for Summer 2023 website.
Are you hosting an event?
To help people find mpox vaccine only, embed the Mpox Vaccine Locator onto your website:
- The Mpox Vaccine Locator allows people to find mpox vaccine. To embed the Mpox Vaccine Locator onto your website visit https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/mpox/vaccines/ and click “Embed” on the widget or copy the code below and paste it into your Web page:
- To help people find comprehensive services, embed the Comprehensive Services Locator onto your website:
Do you need resources for event attendees?
Below is a collection of resources that can be distributed to event goers to help them make informed choices that can keep them healthy before, during and after attending events this summer.
- For individuals that need to find mpox vaccine, please direct them to use the NEW Mpox Vaccine Locator Widget! Available at: www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/mpox/vaccines/ by using the QR Code „
Thank you for all you do to help people have a healthy, safe summer!