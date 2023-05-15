Submit Release
30 Day Comment Period: HB 1337 – Draft Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Guidance

Commerce Growth Management Services (GMS) has updated our HB 1337 Draft Accessory Dwelling Unit Guidance (PDF), this time with requirements reflecting recent session law HB 1337. We are opening a 30-day comment period on the new guidance with comments due by June 15, 2023.

Recently passed in the 2023 legislative session, the intent of HB 1337 is to further ADU construction, and increase the variety of housing types and housing options. The bill requires local governments to update comprehensive plan policies and regulations within six months after the due date of their next GMA periodic update required under RCW 36.70A.130. The Commerce GMS team will finalize the guidance in June 2023, along with support materials for your outreach purposes.

Please submit comments and questions by June 15, 2023, to Catherine McCoy at catherine.mccoy@commerce.wa.gov.

