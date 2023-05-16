Lora Castle Joins BostonSight as Director of Professional Affairs and Consultation
Will provide training, consultation, and fitting support to BostonSight SCLERAL customers and grow industry-wide scleral education.
She will be dedicated to consultation, fitting support, and education that empowers practitioners and helps them meet the needs of all their patients.”NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BostonSight® announced today that Lora Castle, COA, NCLE, joins the organization as Director of Professional Affairs and Consultation for BostonSight SCLERAL. Ms. Castle brings 14 years of industry experience to BostonSight.
BostonSight SCLERAL aims to provide the best scleral lens fitting experience and outcomes with a data-driven lens design, integrated FitConnect® design and ordering platform, and expert fitting support. With continued growth in customers, Ms. Castle will cultivate relationships with BostonSight SCLERAL customers and the industry through educational programs at meetings, conferences, workshops, and customer roundtables; onsite training visits; and exceptional customer service and fitting support.
“Lora brings a wealth of fitting knowledge and will support BostonSight SCLERAL’s growing customer base to ensure success,” said Karen G. Carrasquillo, OD, PhD, FAAO, FSLS, FBCLA, BostonSight’s Senior VP of Clinical and Professional Affairs. “She will be dedicated to consultation, fitting support, and education that empowers practitioners and helps them meet the needs of all their patients. We’re thrilled to have her on board.”
Ms. Castle previously served as Consultant, Vice President of Professional Services at Metro Optics, a manufacturer of custom contact lenses in the United States. Prior to that, she worked as a program consultant in the Ophthalmic Assistant Program at Austin Community College where she taught and as a Supervisor, and as a Certified Ophthalmic Assistant and Contact Lens Specialist at Eye Physicians of Austin, Texas. She has vast experience fitting specialty contact lenses, including scleral lenses, along with knowledge of a range of optometric tools including topographers, tomographers, and a-scan biometry.
“I am equally thrilled to be at BostonSight and to contribute to their mission of saving sight and to promoting innovation in the eye care industry,” said Ms. Castle. “I am ready to dig in and help eye care professionals better understand the value BostonSight SCLERAL brings to their practice.”
Learn more about BostonSight SCLERAL at https://www.bostonsightscleral.org/
About BostonSight®
BostonSight is a nonprofit healthcare organization that advances the treatment of diseased or damaged corneas and dry eye. Our ongoing commitment to research and achieving optimal patient outcomes through innovative scleral lens design, education, and technology have saved the sight of thousands of people around the world. PROSE® is our medical treatment for the most severe or challenging ocular surface disease cases, delivered via specially trained eye care professionals at top tertiary eye centers. BostonSight SCLERAL® is our commercially available scleral lens used by optometrists worldwide. BostonSight SCLERAL has partnerships with Spectrum International in Latin America, L.V. Prasad Eye Institute in the Middle East and India, and Conóptica in Spain.
