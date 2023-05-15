Submit Release
Dr. James A. Sparks, President of the AADB, awarded the Pierre Fauchard Academy's Distinguished Dentist Citation

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. James A. Sparks, President of the American Association of Dental Boards (AADB), was presented with the Pierre Fauchard Academy's Distinguished Dentist Citation award at the 2023 Oklahoma Dental Association Annual Meeting on April 13, 2023.

Each year, the Oklahoma Section of the Pierre Fauchard Academy presents the Distinguished Service Award to a fellow of the Pierre Fauchard Academy who has made outstanding contributions to the art and science of dentistry. The AADB would like to congratulate Dr. James A. Sparks for receiving this award.

