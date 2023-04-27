Submit Release
The American Association of Dental Boards

Dr. James A. Sparks, AADB President

Dr. Tonia Socha-Mower, AADB CEO/ED

AADB Board of Directors Announces location for the 140th Annual Meeting.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Board of Directors of the American Association of Dental Boards (AADB) is excited to announce that the 140th Annual Meeting will be held at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Hollywood, California, October 19th- 21st, 2023.

Registration will be opening in June. The AADB invites our members and oral health stakeholders to join us. The program will feature an array of sessions to keep up-to-date with state board concerns and navigate today's regulatory challenges.

The American Association of Dental Boards is a national association that encourages the highest standards of dental education by promoting higher and uniform standards of qualification for dental practitioners. Membership is comprised of boards of dentistry, advanced education boards, present and past members of those boards, board administrators, investigators, board attorneys, educators, practitioners, and other oral health stakeholders.

Registration for the 2023 AADB Mid-Year Meeting will open on June 15th, 2023.

