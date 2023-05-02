The AADB Bulletin Spring 2023 | Vol. 139 was published last week
The AADB Bulletin Spring 2023 | Vol. 139 was published last week!CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Association of Dental Boards publishes The Bulletin quarterly for its members. Each issue contains information that is relevant both to dental boards and to the citizens of the states the boards serve.
AADB Members receive The Bulletin as part of their annual membership fees. 1-year subscriptions can be purchased here by those who are not members of the AADB: https://www.dentalboards.org/online-store.
Volume 139 Highlights:
Greetings from the AADB President
AADB CEO Featured in Newspaper
AADB President-Elect Wins Award
Note for Investigators, Presidents, VPs & EDs
2023 Mid-Year Meeting Final Program
Mid-Year Session Spotlight: New Member Orientation
Mid-Year Session Spotlight: Potential Violence in the Dental Community
Mid-Year Session Spotlight: Marijuana: A Budding Concern for the Dental Professional
Mid-Year Session Spotlight: AADB Forum: State/Territory Board Issues
Mid-Year Session Spotlight: ADEA Update
Mid-Year Session Spotlight: Impaired Practitioner Programs
Mid-Year Session Spotlight: Investigator Caucus Meeting
Mid-Year Session Spotlight: Dental Compacts
Mid-Year Session Spotlight: Insights from Medical Healthcare Regulators
Mid-Year Session Spotlight: Biofilm & Waterline Updates for Dental Practices
Attention Members: Bylaws Vote Coming Soon
ACE Program is Growing
Regulatory Resources to Help Address the Opioid Epidemic
Member Benefit: AADB Clearinghouse Queries
Clearinghouse Maintenance
Member Benefit: The Composite
Member Benefit: Member Portal
Member Benefit: AADB Weekly Update
AADB Member Exclusive Webinar
AADB Sponsored Healthy People 2030 Webinar
CDC Division of Oral Health: Infection Prevention and Control
CODA Winter 2023 Accreditation Actions – Notice
New USPHS Chief Dental Officer Named
Save The Date
Lapel Pins
Exhibit & Sponsorship Opportunities
AADB Office Locations
Thank You Sponsors
The American Association of Dental Boards is a national association that encourages the highest standards of dental education by promoting higher and uniform standards of qualification for dental practitioners. Membership is comprised of boards of dentistry, advanced education boards, present and past members of those boards, board administrators, board attorneys, educators, practitioners, and other oral health stakeholders.
