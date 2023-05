Dr. James A. Sparks, AADB President Dr. Tonia Socha-Mower, AADB CEO/ED

The AADB Bulletin Spring 2023 | Vol. 139 was published last week!

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The American Association of Dental Boards publishes The Bulletin quarterly for its members. Each issue contains information that is relevant both to dental boards and to the citizens of the states the boards serve.AADB Members receive The Bulletin as part of their annual membership fees. 1-year subscriptions can be purchased here by those who are not members of the AADB: https://www.dentalboards.org/online-store Volume 139 Highlights:Greetings from the AADB PresidentAADB CEO Featured in NewspaperAADB President-Elect Wins AwardNote for Investigators, Presidents, VPs & EDs2023 Mid-Year Meeting Final ProgramMid-Year Session Spotlight: New Member OrientationMid-Year Session Spotlight: Potential Violence in the Dental CommunityMid-Year Session Spotlight: Marijuana: A Budding Concern for the Dental ProfessionalMid-Year Session Spotlight: AADB Forum: State/Territory Board IssuesMid-Year Session Spotlight: ADEA UpdateMid-Year Session Spotlight: Impaired Practitioner ProgramsMid-Year Session Spotlight: Investigator Caucus MeetingMid-Year Session Spotlight: Dental CompactsMid-Year Session Spotlight: Insights from Medical Healthcare RegulatorsMid-Year Session Spotlight: Biofilm & Waterline Updates for Dental PracticesAttention Members: Bylaws Vote Coming SoonACE Program is GrowingRegulatory Resources to Help Address the Opioid EpidemicMember Benefit: AADB Clearinghouse QueriesClearinghouse MaintenanceMember Benefit: The CompositeMember Benefit: Member PortalMember Benefit: AADB Weekly UpdateAADB Member Exclusive WebinarAADB Sponsored Healthy People 2030 WebinarCDC Division of Oral Health: Infection Prevention and ControlCODA Winter 2023 Accreditation Actions – NoticeNew USPHS Chief Dental Officer NamedSave The DateLapel PinsThe American Association of Dental Boards is a national association that encourages the highest standards of dental education by promoting higher and uniform standards of qualification for dental practitioners. Membership is comprised of boards of dentistry, advanced education boards, present and past members of those boards, board administrators, board attorneys, educators, practitioners, and other oral health stakeholders.