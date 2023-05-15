OKW’s New SOLID-BOX Plastic Enclosures For Industrial Electronics

SOLID-BOX IP66/IP67 and IK08 plastic enclosures

SOLID-BOX IP66/IP67 and IK08 plastic enclosures are perfect for today's industrial electronics.

SOLID-BOX enclosures for electronics

SOLID-BOX enclosures have plenty of internal space for the electronics. Plus recessed areas for the connections and controls.

SOLID-BOX allows lid-closed installation.

SOLID-BOX can be mounted 'lid-closed' protecting the electronics. Design covers hide all the fixing screws.

OKW has launched robust new SOLID-BOX plastic enclosures for desktop and wall-mount electronics in challenging industrial and outdoor locations.

Our new SOLID-BOX is perfect for protecting today's industrial electronics indoors or out in the field."
— Sean Bailey
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With IK 08 impact protection, SOLID-BOX sealed enclosures (IP 66/IP 67) are ideal for a wide range of applications including plant and machine construction, HVAC, IoT/IIoT, smart factory/Industry 4.0, gateways, data loggers, ICT, electrical installations, measurement and control, agriculture and farming, sensor systems and safety engineering.

SOLID-BOX has a smart, highly polished finish. Flush-fitting snap-on trims conceal the tamperproof and corrosion-resistant Torx lid and fixing screws. The lid screws are captive. All the fixings are situated outside the sealed interior. Screw channels under the trims enable direct, concealed wall mounting. The enclosures can be installed ‘lid closed’ – protecting the seal and electronics.

A generous recess on the slightly bevelled lid can accommodate a large membrane keypad or product label, while the bottom section has two deeply recessed areas to protect connectors, switches and other interfaces. Inside, there are fastening pillars for PCBs, DIN rails and mounting plates.

SOLID-BOX is available in three sizes: 115 (5.31” x 4.53” x 1.97”), 145 (7.09” x 5.71” x 2.36”) and 175 (8.86” x 6.89” x 2.76”). Mounting points on the rear of sizes 145 and 175 match the hole patterns of VESA MIS-D 75/100.

The enclosures are molded from tough PC+ABS-FR (UL 94 V-0) with increased heat distortion temperature (Vicat/B 120 = 110°C) and chlorine- and bromine-free flame resistance. They are available in anthracite gray (RAL 7016) or light gray (RAL 7035) as standard.

Accessories for SOLID-BOX include top panel retainers, internal hinges (for regular opening), non-slip feet for desktop use, and self-tapping screws (for PCBs or DIN rails). A range of compatible cable glands (M12 to M20) and cable bushings is also available.

OKW can supply SOLID-BOX fully customized. Services include CNC machining, printing and laser marking of logos and legends, decor foils, RFI/EMI shielding, and installation/assembly of accessories.

Sean Bailey
OKW Enclosures Inc
+1 412-220-9244
SOLID-BOX IP66/IP67/IK08 Plastic Industrial Electronics Enclosures

