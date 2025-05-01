OKW’s New RAILTEC BP Panel Enclosures Help Design Engineers Develop Individual Cabinet Mounted DIN Rail Devices

OKW has launched the new RAILTEC BP, M22 DIN rail enclosures which are designed to help electronics engineers develop devices for control cabinets.

The new RAILTEC BP M22 DIN rail enclosures are perfect for individual electronic devices which will be located in control cabinets.”
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RAILTEC BP M22 can accommodate plug headers (maximum 1 or 2 x 16-pin, 5.08, fixed or pluggable). It is ideal for a wide range of applications, notably individual DIN-rail-mounted measuring and control devices.

These fast-fit enclosures lock quickly and easily on to TH35 rails. They are available in three different side panel configurations: closed or with ventilation on one or two sides. Plug headers and other connections such as USB can be fitted to the closed sides.

The 3.74" x 0.91" x 4.45" enclosures have been designed to a standard industrial size, making them compatible and interchangeable with other housings. They are molded from light gray (RAL 7035) PC (UL 94 V-0).

Each enclosure is supplied as two case shells, two side panels, a front panel and two locking clips. The minimum order quantity is 10 pieces or multiples.

Accessories include plug headers, spare front and side panels, and a transparent hinged cover to protect the front, controls, connectors and lighting elements.

OKW can supply RAILTEC B DIN rail enclosures fully customized. Services include CNC machining, printing and laser marking.

VIEW RAILTEC BP M22 ENCLOSURES >>

New OKW RAILTEC BP, M22 DIN Rail Enclosures

OKW's New RAILTEC BP Panel Enclosures Help Design Engineers Develop Individual Cabinet Mounted DIN Rail Devices

