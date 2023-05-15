NBCI Proudly Supports Fathom Events and Lisa Simone Present SOUL DOCTOR
In 600 Theaters Nationwide for 1 Day June 13!WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fathom Events and Lisa Simone present the film Soul Doctor, the Broadway movie-musical about the ‘rock star’ Rabbi Shlomo Carlbach, and his relationship with the music and civil rights icon Dr. Nina Simone.
The special nationwide screenings of Soul Doctor will take place in more than 600 select theaters for one night only on June 13. For tickets and information, please visit Fathom Events.
Additionally, audiences will be treated with a very special message at the beginning of the film’s new theatrical release by Executive Producer Lisa Simone, who states, “Soul Doctor is a testament to the healing power of music. It is medicine for the soul, plain and simple. The kinship between Nina Simone and Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach demonstrates the influence we can have on each other when we look past our differences. Their impact on each other, and the world as we know it today, remains a beacon of what is possible when we follow our heart’s calling no matter the odds.”
Lisa Simone is the Executive Producer of the Emmy and Peabody Award winning, and Academy Award and Grammy nominated Netflix documentary about her mother, WHAT HAPPENED, MISS SIMONE? She is also the recipient of the National Theatre Award for Best Actress in a musical for the title role in Disney’s AIDA and starred in the original cast of RENT on Broadway.
Soul Doctor tells the story of the beloved yet controversial father of popular Jewish music, Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach. A modern-day troubadour, Shlomo ignited the spirit of millions around the world with his soul-stirring melodies, transformative storytelling, and boundless love. After his childhood escape from Nazi Germany, the young Rabbi formed an unlikely friendship with musical icon and pioneer, Nina Simone, who introduced him to Soul and Gospel music, and a Jewish music and cultural revival was born. Fusing his roots with his new inspiration, Shlomo created a revolutionary musical sound, writing songs which continue to be the main body of Jewish musical standards. The “Jewish Gospel/Soul” experience he introduced to the synagogue worship remains the most popular of services across all denominations of Jewish practice.
About Fathom Events
Fathom Events is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit FathomEvents.com. For more information or to set up an interview, please contact angela@pranamarketing.com
About NBCI
The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches with 27.7 million members nationwide working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. NBCI's mission is to provide critical wellness information to all members, congregants, churches, and the public. The National Black Church Initiative's methodology utilizes faith and sound health science. NBCI’s purpose is to partner with major organizations and officials whose primary mission is to reduce racial disparities in the variety of areas cited above. NBCI offers faith-based, out-of-the-box, and cutting-edge solutions to stubborn economic and social issues. NBCI's programs are governed by credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that work.
Anthony Evans
National Black Church Initiative
email us here
+1 202-744-0184
Watch the trailer