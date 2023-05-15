SBA Announces necoTECH to Present at 2nd Annual Startup Expo
Startup Expo 2023 kicks off America’s Seed Fund Week on May 15thCOLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is set to launch America's Seed Fund Week on May 15th with the highly anticipated 2nd annual Startup Expo. This dynamic event will showcase innovative small businesses that are developing cutting-edge technologies crucial for our nation's economic prosperity, global competitiveness, and national security. This year's Expo will highlight necoTECH as one of 9 winning startups advancing technology supported by America's Seed Fund, the Small Business Innovation Research, and Small Business Technology Transfer (SBIR/STTR) programs.
necoTECH, an award-winning startup, is committed to decarbonizing the construction industry through the application of innovative and sustainable technologies. Leveraging advanced automation in pavement maintenance and construction activities, data-driven decision-making, and the utilization of eco-friendly materials, necoTECH is spearheading the transition of the infrastructure market toward a more sustainable future. Headquartered at the Delaware Entrepreneurial Center at Ohio Wesleyan University, the company has forged strategic partnerships in both the government and private sectors, including the Department of Defense (DoD), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Army Corps of Engineers, and the Technology Directorate of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFWERX).
"necoTECH is thrilled to showcase our technology at America's Seed Fund Startup Expo 2023! We eagerly look forward to engaging with other members of the innovation ecosystem!" -CEO Steve Flaherty
Entrepreneurs, small business startups, and organizations interested in learning more about necoTECH and the impact of America’s Seed Fund are invited and welcome to participate in this free virtual event on May 15th.
America’s Seed Fund Week Kick-off and Startup Expo Overview
2 - 2:30 PM ET | America’s Seed Fund Week Welcome and Opening Remarks by SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman
2:30 - 5 PM ET | America’s Seed Fund Startup Expo 2023
Welcome Bailey DeVries, SBA Associate Administrator for Investment and Innovation
Fireside Chat with Bailey DeVries, SBA Associate Administrator, and Dr. Jason Rathje, Director of the Office of Strategic Capital at the Department of Defense, on the Small Business Investment Company Critical Technology Initiative
Startup Expo spotlighting necoTECH and other showcase winners and moderated by Helena Krusec, Strategic Engagement Lead at AFWERX; Bob Smith, Director, SBIR/STTR Programs at the Department of the Navy; and Andy Yakulis, Director, Corporate Ventures at the Army Applications Lab
Closing Remarks
America’s Seed Fund Week and Startup Expo 2023 are virtual events. Participation is free and open to the public. For the full week’s schedule and how to register visit https://bit.ly/ASFweekexpo23.
About America’s Seed Fund
Also known as “America’s Seed Fund”, the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs’ mission is to support scientific excellence and technological innovation through the investment of federal research funds in critical American priorities to build a strong national economy. These programs represent the nation’s largest source of early-stage research and development funding for small businesses. SBA coordinates the programs, collaborating with 11 federal agencies, who collectively support more than $4 billion annually in federal research and development funding.
Through these highly competitive grant programs, domestic small businesses with the potential for commercialization are encouraged to engage in federal Research and Development (R&D); these programs are an important resource for a wide range of researchers, innovators, inventors, entrepreneurs, and startups working on big ideas. The program’s goals are to:
- Stimulate technological innovation;
- Meet federal research and development needs;
- Foster and encourage participation in innovation and entrepreneurship by women and socially or economically disadvantaged persons; and
- Increase private-sector commercialization of innovations derived from Federal research and development funding.
