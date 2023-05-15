nCloud Integrators Announces SupportLogic Accelerate Service Offerings
EINPresswire.com/ -- nCloud Integrators, a leading Customer Experience software implementation and data integration consulting firm, today announced two new Accelerate Service Offerings for SupportLogic.
nCloud’s proven Accelerate Methodology leads customers through strategic discovery sessions, solution development workshops, training and go-live within a matter of weeks. The offerings being announced today include nCloud Integrators’ SupportLogic Accelerate Software Implementation and nCloud Integrators’ SupportLogic Accelerate for Gainsight.
SupportLogic delivers the world's first Support Experience (SX™) management platform that enables companies to proactively understand and act on the voice of the customer to build healthy relationships and maximize customer lifetime value. SupportLogic’s AI analyzes every support ticket to extract customer signals, including confusion and negative sentiment, to establish contextual scores over time and preemptively predict escalations. Whenever SupportLogic detects a notable event, it is automatically pushed to Gainsight and the customer account where this signal was detected.
The SupportLogic Accelerate Software Implementation Service helps new SupportLogic customers with successful go-lives through solution-build workshops and targeted training. The SupportLogic Accelerate for Gainsight Service will enable current Gainsight customers to quickly harness the power of SupportLogic by bringing AI-based, real-time signals from support cases directly into Gainsight.
“We help hundreds of customers every year with successful, expedited, and comprehensive launches of Gainsight’s leading customer success platform,“ states Brian Hodges, President and Co-Founder of nCloud Integrators. “These two new service offerings build on our expertise in software implementation and our decades of experience in consulting services and data integration.”
“Adding SupportLogic signals and predictions to Gainsight enables a more holistic view into customer health,” states John Kelly, Chief Operating Officer, SupportLogic. “These new SupportLogic Accelerate Services from nCloud will help our joint customers implement and get value quickly, while expanding the benefits and reach of our proactive Support Experience solutions to all Gainsight customers.”
About nCloud Integrators
nCloud Integrators can help you define what customer success means for your business. Every year, nCloud’s team of experts assists hundreds of customers in building or improving their customer journeys through executive-level strategic services and technical implementation expertise. For details on nCloud’s services and decades of software industry services experience, visit www.nCloudIntegrators.com.
