My Southern Home’s Kimberly Greenwell to Host Lighting 101 Class

NASHVILLE , TENNESSEE , UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Kimberly Greenwell, home education expert and host of the TV show, My Southern Home , is hosting an upcoming Statement Lighting 101 class on Saturday, May 20th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST at WinSupply of Hendersonville, located at 143 New Shackle Island Rd, Hendersonville, TN 37075.Joining forces with WinSupply of Hendersonville, Kimberly has created a step-by step process of items to consider when picking out interior and exterior lighting for your home. There will also be representatives from Crytorama, Legrand, Matthews Fan, Minka Aire, Savoy, Varaluz, and Visual Comfort to answer specific questions about lighting design and style for each room in your house.During this one-on-one classroom experience, participants will gain knowledge on selecting the perfect lighting fixtures for any space and will learn how to avoid costly mistakes including: layering light, color temperature, light proportion, and more.“Picking out the perfect light sounds easy, but there are so many things to consider,” says Greenwell. “My goal with My Southern Home University’s Statement Lighting 101 is to give homeowners the knowledge to pick the perfect light for any space and avoid costly mistakes.”Those interested in attending the class can register on Eventbrite . Kimberly will also be hosting a Kitchen and Bath Remodeling 101 class on Saturday, November 11th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST alongside Andrew Thompson Construction and Barber Cabinet Company.###Note to the Editor:Kimberly Greenwell, home education expert and host of the TV show, My Southern Home, combines her unmatched media sales savvy with a passion for seeing aspirational homes come to life. With eleven seasons under her belt, Kimberly educates homebuyers on topics of renovation and building from the ground up while introducing viewers to trusted professionals that can help with properly creating a dream home including architects, contractors, realtors, interior designers, and more.

