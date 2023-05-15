The 12th meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Kazakh Commission on economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation completed its work

15/05/2023

Today, on May 15, 2023, in Astana, the Turkmen delegation took part in the 12th meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation co-chaired by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Batyr Atdaev and the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the topics discussed at the 11th meeting of the IGC, held in Ashgabat in December 2021. Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed. In particular, issues of interaction in the field of development of trade and economic cooperation, interaction in the field of transport, finance, agriculture and water management, construction, culture and tourism, education and science, as well as in the oil and gas sector were touched upon.

In his speech, R.Sklyar noted that the current level of relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan is characterized by dynamic development in all areas of cooperation. The main factor contributing to this is meetings at the highest and high levels, as well as mutual visits, which have already acquired a traditional character.

In turn, the Co-Chair of the Turkmen part in his speech emphasized that the Republic of Kazakhstan is one of the important trading partners of Turkmenistan in Central Asia, as evidenced by the figures on the dynamic growth of mutual trade over the first 4 months of this year. The Turkmen side noted with satisfaction the positive dynamics in foreign trade turnover and development dynamics between the two countries, based on the principles of friendship and mutually beneficial partnership, and expressed readiness to continue close cooperation in order to promote further expansion and deepening of bilateral cooperation.

As a result of the meeting, the Protocol was signed.