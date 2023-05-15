Ascend Technologies, Chicago-based MSP, Expands its Footprint with New Michigan Office
Ascend Technologies, a Chicago-based MSP, expands its reach with a new Michigan office, enabling better service for Midwest clients and team member success.
We are thrilled to expand our footprint in Michigan. With our new location, we are better positioned to serve our clients by providing top-notch service and support.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascend Technologies, an award-winning Managed Services Provider (MSP) headquartered in Chicago, announced today the opening of its third office located in Auburn Hills, Michigan. The new office is part of the company's expansion plan to better serve clients throughout the Midwest, adding to its second office in Lincoln, NE.
Ascend's team of experts help guide organizations through their IT journey with holistic solutions for their cybersecurity, cloud and infrastructure, service desk, and Salesforce needs.
"We are thrilled to expand our footprint in Michigan," said Wayne Kiphart, CEO of Ascend Technologies, "With our new location, we are better positioned to serve our clients by providing top-notch service and support. Additionally, it’s an opportunity for us to support our current Michigan-based team members and bring on new talent who share our values and vision for growth."
"I am absolutely thrilled to return to Auburn Hills and Oakland County," expressed Bob Chapp, Vice President of Service Desk. "This place holds a special significance for me, as it marks the very foundation of my IT career. Our new office is strategically located amidst numerous universities and community colleges, abundant with talented individuals. I am particularly excited about providing the community with highly sought-after technical positions, offering competitive wages and tremendous growth opportunities. It's an incredible chance for people to embark on, nurture, and flourish in their IT careers."
With a focus on innovation and customer service, Ascend Technologies is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of organizations in the digital age.
