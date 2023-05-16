Omni Interactions Celebrates Seven Years in Business as the Fastest Growing Provider of Outsourced Customer Experience

Recognized as the premier provider of Gig Customer Experience by Frost & Sullivan, Business Intelligence Group, Customer Contact Week (CCW), and TMCnet

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Omni Interactions, winner of Outsource Provider of the Year, celebrates another year of innovation and growth with an increase in enterprise clients, international expansion, analyst and industry award recognition, and the announcement of new Co-CEOs.

"Seven years ago, we set out to revolutionize the customer experience industry and create a better way of doing business,” said Courtney Meyers, Co-CEO of Omni Interactions. “Today, I'm proud to say that we have achieved our goal and even exceeded our expectations with continued success, revenue growth, and new clients. We look forward to continuing this journey and providing even more innovative solutions for our customers."

"At Omni Interactions, we are proud of our operational excellence and commitment to providing superior customer service,” said Karen Pavicic, Co-CEO of Omni Interactions. “Our talented team coupled with innovative technology and automation solutions has enabled us to consistently exceed customer expectations, expand our client base, and transform the contact center industry."

Fastest Growing BPO in the World

- 3,100% 3 Year Revenue Growth

- #341 on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Businesses

- #2 on the Inc. 5000 Rocky Mountain Region List of Fastest-Growing Private Businesses

Increase in Enterprise Clients

- Growth of existing client base including leading fintech and financial services companies, the largest healthcare company in the world, top health transportation service companies, retailers, and government agencies

- New client acquisition of innovative healthcare and technology services company, one of the largest vision health insurance providers, and one of the most innovative companies in the SaaS platform space

Analysts and Award Recognition

- Outsource Provider of the Year by Business Intelligence Group

- Pandemic Tech Innovation Award by TMCnet

- Finalists for CCW BPO of the Year and CCW Workforce Innovation of the Year

- 25%+ cost savings validated by industry analysts, Frost & Sullivan

“Omni Interactions solves many of today’s current CX challenges with an innovative business model that combines automation with people-based support, said Michael DeSalles, Principal Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “It is one of the industry’s fastest-growing business process outsourcers (BPOs) with an incredible revenue growth rate because it utilizes AI, automation, and highly skilled brand ambassadors to provide on-demand, scalable, omnichannel customer experience at a lower cost. Omni Interactions customers are ditching their brick-and-mortar call centers for the future of people-based customer experience.”

Innovation and Technology Focus

- The launch of Omniverse – The first-of-its-kind AI-powered platform solving all of today’s biggest CX challenges by seamlessly connecting Omni’s clients and its network of over 75 thousand gig-economy customer service representatives. The platform provides flexibility, speed of delivery, scalability and boosts quality beyond what is provided by traditional outsourcers.

- Intelligent Enterprise – Omni Interactions has an integrated technology landscape, leveraging automation layered with applied intelligence to eliminate enterprise friction.

Growing Team and New Co-CEOs

- Omni Interactions Appoints Courtney Meyers and Karen Pavicic as Co-CEOs

- Omni Interactions Appoints Daniel Akre as Vice President of Revenue Growth

- Omni Interactions Appoints Joe Behr as Vice President of Delivery

Onshore and International Expansion

- Expanding clientele in retail, financial services, and healthcare industries utilizing onshore US-based gig workers

- Growth in clients benefiting from Omni’s nearshore Guatemalan gig worker network

- Now offering cost-reducing offshore outsourcing in the Philippines

About Omni Interactions

