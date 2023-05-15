JC Market Research praises Fieldclix Construction Software for Cutting-Edge Technology and Features
Fieldclix clients can reduce field operations costs by 30 to 40%.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In their recent Global Field Productivity Software Analysis, JC Market Research (JCME) praised Fieldclix software for its Cutting-Edge Technology and Appealing Features.
Fieldclix offers Project Management Software for construction companies, subcontractors, trades, and installation companies. JCME analysts determined that “Fieldclix can help companies increase their field productivity and project profitability while also allowing employees to collaborate in real-time on project planning, field resource management, and job cost tracking.”
JCME assessed that Fieldclix's cutting-edge technologies allow them to offer real-time visibility into remote construction and installation projects. Because of this unique capability, Fieldclix clients have been able to achieve a 30-40% reduction in field operations costs.
The most appealing Fieldclix features highlighted in the JCME report include the following:
• Leveraging GPS to track crew locations and automatically assign labor hours to projects and activity codes
• Automatically assign job costs to predict whether active projects will come in under or over budget
• Support employee collaboration by offering a single source for all project data
JCME also highlighted the Fieldclix investment in training and development to create highly qualified employees and offer superior customer service.
In summary, JCME recognizes that Fieldclix is actively implementing technologies to fulfill the needs of clients and help them achieve positive business outcomes.
Fieldclix (www.fieldclix.com), headquartered in New York, NY, offers a software platform purpose-built to bring visibility, operational efficiency, and real-time job costing to wireless deployment programs.
