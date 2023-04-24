COMsolve partners with Fieldclix Software to Support Field Operations across Canada and the US

"Fieldclix offers real-time visibility into crew locations and job site progress, which improves coordination with our Project Managers and helps maximize our field productivity every day.”
— Michael Tasker, COMsolve VP of Deployment
NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- COMsolve, a leading-edge Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Solutions Provider based in Richmond Hill, Ontario, has partnered with Fieldclix Software to support their expanding field operations across Canada and the United States.
Fieldclix is an industry-leading software platform that offers real-time project status, job costing, and team collaboration for remote construction projects.
Michael Tasker, COMsolve VP of Deployment, led the search for a software platform to help improve field productivity, job profitability, and safety conditions for their remote field crews.
"COMsolve is committed to exceeding expectations for our Canadian and US customers, and that means delivering our projects on-time and on-budget with no surprises," said Tasker. "Unlike other construction software platforms, Fieldclix offers real-time visibility into crew locations and job site progress," Tasker continued, "which improves coordination with our Project Managers and helps maximize our field productivity every day."
COMsolve will leverage Fieldclix to support a wide range of deployment services, including macro site, small cell, in-building, and structured cabling installation projects.
"We stand behind our bids and want to offer full transparency to our clients," said Tasker. "Fieldclix offers automated daily progress reports, which lets us keep them informed on the progress of their important wireless infrastructure deployments."
Fieldclix Co-Founder, Rob Tymchyshyn, looks forward to an ongoing partnership with COMsolve. "This represents our expansion into the Canadian market, and we look forward to helping COMsolve grow its operations across North America."
Fieldclix (www.fieldclix.com), headquartered in New York, NY, offers a software platform purpose-built to bring visibility, operational efficiency, and real-time job costing to wireless deployment programs.
COMsolve (www.comsolveinc.com), headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, provides deployment and professional services to carriers, data centers, service providers, municipalities, public safety networks, and enterprises in Canada and the US.
