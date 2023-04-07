Wireless Solution Source Selects Fieldclix Software to Fuel Expansion of Wireless Services

Fieldclix will help our employees collaborate across multiple projects with real-time access to the data, reports, and documents they need to perform their job.”
— Angel Velasco, WSS President
NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wireless Solution Source, a leading provider of wireless construction services with operations throughout Florida and Puerto Rico, has chosen Fieldclix software to accelerate the pace of their wireless infrastructure deployment programs.
Fieldclix is an industry-leading software platform that offers real-time project status, job costing, and team collaboration for remote construction projects.
Angel Velasco, President at Wireless Solution Source, selected Fieldclix to support their planned expansion into new markets. “Fieldclix will help our employees collaborate across multiple projects with real-time access to the data, reports, and documents they need to perform their job.”
Wireless Solutions Source offers a wide range of implementation and maintenance services to support the deployment of wireless infrastructure. Angel and his team plan to leverage Fieldclix to optimize field operations, increase efficiency, and support their planned growth.
Fieldclix Co-Founder, Rob Tymchyshyn, looks forward to an ongoing partnership with Wireless Solution Source. "We're excited to help Wireless Solution Source with our industry-leading software platform," said Tymchyshyn. "We look forward to being part of their journey as an established leader in the wireless construction industry."
Fieldclix (www.fieldclix.com), headquartered in New York, NY, offers a software platform purpose-built to bring visibility, operational efficiency, and real-time job costing to wireless deployment programs.
Wireless Solution Source (www.wirelesssolutionsource.com), headquartered in St Cloud, Florida, specializes in every aspect of wireless construction, including New Site Builds, Upgrades, Civil, Power, and the deployment of small cells.
Rob Tymchyshyn
Fieldclix
rob@fieldclix.com
