Last Branching Out of the Season: R.P. Brooks Park Received 50 New Trees Thanks to Community Sponsors & Volunteers

More than 100 volunteers assisted at the R.P. Brooks tree planting. 10 different species were planted, including American Elm, American Sycamore, Pecan, and more. Trees planted along the White Rock Creek Trail will provide shade for walkers and bikers.

50 trees were planted at Park in the Woods Park to increase shade, thanks to One Earth One Chance, Bread Financial, One Tree Planted, & The Dallas Foundation.

The 50 newly planted trees will preserve Dallas' urban forest and provide an outdoor sanctuary for North Texas residents to experience the joy nature can provide.” — Janette Monear, CEO of Texas Trees Foundation

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 15, 2023, Texas Trees Foundation partnered with One Earth One Chance, Bread Financial, One Tree Planted, and The Dallas Foundation to safely plant a total of 50, 30-gallon trees at R.P. Brooks Park to combat Dallas' urban heat island, contribute to its overall tree canopy, and provide healthy, safe, and green outdoor spaces for North Texas residents.

The trees were planted by more than 100 community volunteers, staff, and foresters as part of the Branching Out Program, a longstanding partnership between Texas Trees Foundation and the City of Dallas Park and Recreation department.

Seven different types of trees were planted at this 31.9 acre park including American Elm, American Sycamore, Bur Oak, Carolina Cherry Laurel, Cedar Elm, Chinquapin Oak, Eastern Redbud, Mexican Sycamore, Pecan, and Texas Red Oak.

"The Texas Trees Foundation is proud to be working alongside One Earth One Chance, Bread Financial, One Tree Planted, and The Dallas Foundation to combat Dallas' urban heat island through the expansion of our public green spaces," said Janette Monear, Texas Trees Foundation CEO/President. "The 50 newly planted trees will preserve Dallas' urban forest and provide an outdoor sanctuary for North Texas residents to experience the joy nature can provide.”

Texas Trees Foundation's Urban Heat Island Management Study found that Dallas is heating up faster than every city in the country except for Phoenix.

The Branching Out program began in 2018 to reforest and beautify Dallas’ aging urban canopy. For each planting, Dallas Park and Recreation, Texas Trees Foundation, organizational donors, and community volunteers work collaboratively to strategically plant trees with the intention to increase the current Dallas tree canopy coverage, while providing shade and other health benefits.

Trees cool the surfaces of their surrounding environment through shade and offer additional ecosystem services such as carbon sequestration, air pollution removal, energy savings, and storm water savings.

