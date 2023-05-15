The Tennessee Doula Bill Could be the Solution to the State’s Alarming Trends in Maternal Deaths
A Bill Under Consideration Aims to Promote the Utilization of Doula Services in Tennessee
As a local Tennessee doula, it is my hope that the panel spends time looking at what other states have done and puts together a bill that will impact the maternal health care crisis in our country”NASHVILLE , TENNESSEEE, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Doulas have played a vital role in child birthing and have been proven to reduce mother and infant mortality rates. However, according to the Tennessee Maternal Mortality Rate Annual Report, “non-hispanic Black Women” are 3.9 times as likely to die from pregnancy-related causes compared to “non-hispanic white women.” A new bill in Tennessee- The Doula Certification Program Study Bill- could approve maternal and infant health to allow reimbursement and fee schedules for TennCare members. This would allow them to use a doula as part of their birthing team and potentially save lives.
— Laura Pasyanos
According to a study assessing the cost effectiveness of doula care among a cohort of 1.8 million women, researchers determined that doula care saved $91 million dollars and led to 219,530 fewer cesarean births, 51 fewer maternal deaths, 382 fewer uterine ruptures, and 100 fewer hysterectomies according to Health Law.
With Tennessee’s maternal death rate continuing to rise, we need a viable solution. I represent Laura Pasyanos, founder of Nashville’s Southern Doula Services. Laura is a certified birth and postpartum doula who is passionate about helping families with their newborns in her community.
“As a local doula, I am thrilled that legislation is starting to move towards including birth doula support through TennCare by creating a panel to clearly define the doula profession in TN. It is my hope that the panel spends time strategically looking at what other states have done as well as collecting valuable input from doulas in TN and puts together an effective bill that will truly impact the maternal health care crisis in our country,” says Laura.
Laura’s goal is to share how this bill will make a significant difference in improving maternal and infant health outcomes in the state of Tennessee. With a background in early childhood development and education, she also has a needed perspective about identifying acceptable certification programs for doulas.
###
Note to the Editor:
Laura Pasyanos, certified doula and owner of Southern Doula Services, helps expecting families set realistic expectations for the transition into parenthood while lightening the load with postpartum, hands-on care. With the on-demand schedules of newborns, Laura also provides emotional support as parents adjust to their new roles. In addition to her doula services, Laura is a certified pediatric sleep consultant, laying the foundation for healthy sleep habits at any stage of a child’s life, developing individualized sleep plans and assisting with implementation of healthy, restorative sleep habits and hygiene.
Haley Stafford
Brielle Cotterman Media
+1 865-254-7323
email us here