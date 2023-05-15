Introducing Sofema Online Foundation Training Course Program
EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction
Sofema Online's Foundation Training are a great learning option for new staff members who need to quickly gain familiarity with a specific topic or industry. With their convenience, affordability, flexibility, high-quality content, and potential for certification, these courses can provide learners with the knowledge they need to succeed in their roles.
Currently consisting of over 20 Focused Short Courses, the Sofema Online Foundation Training Program Consists of the following training:
>> Part 145 Foundation with VO
>> EASA Part 145 Logistics Foundation
>> EASA Technical Records Foundation
>> Part 66 Foundation
>> Aviation SMS Foundation with VO
>> (EU) Regulation 965/12 Foundation
>> EASA Quality Assurance Auditing Foundation
>> EASA Part 147 Regulatory Training - Foundation
>> EASA Part 21 Subpart G & J Foundation
>> EASA Part 145 Production Planning Foundation
>> Quality & Safety Root Cause Analysis within an EASA Environment Foundation
>> EASA Part CAMO Foundation with VO
>> Part M Effective Mar 2020 For Large Aircraft - Foundation
>> ICAO Regulatory Structure for CAMO & AMO Personnel - Foundation
>> EASA 1178/2011 Part - FCL - Foundation
>> Crisis Management and Emergency Response Planning Foundation
>> EASA Commission Regulation (EU) No 139/2014 Airports Foundation
>> Overseas Territory Aviation Requirements (OTAR) Part 145 & Part 43 Foundation
>> Aviation SMS Foundation with VO
>> EASA Part 145 Production Planning Foundation
>> ICAO Regulatory Structure for CAMO & AMO Personnel - Foundation
Check out the full A to Z list of available courses
Sofema Online Foundation Training - Advantages & Benefits
SOL understands that the benefit of Introducing new staff to familiarization training at the earliest opportunity is crucial for several reasons:
>> Helping to ensure that new staff members understand the regulatory obligations which the organisation faces.
>> Helping new staff members build relationships with their colleagues and supervisors is especially important in workplaces where teamwork and collaboration are necessary.
>> Familiarization training can help new employees feel more connected to the organization as a whole. This can be especially important in workplaces where there is a strong organizational culture or mission.
Sofema Online's Foundation Training Courses are designed to provide learners with a solid understanding of a specific topic or industry, typically in a short amount of time.
Here are some of the reasons to consider for purchasing these courses:
>> Convenience: Sofema Online's courses are available online, which means learners can complete them at their own pace, from anywhere with an internet connection.
>> Affordability: Compared to traditional classroom training, online courses are often more affordable, making them a cost-effective solution for new staff members who need to be trained quickly and efficiently.
>> Flexibility: Sofema Online's courses are flexible, which means learners can start and stop as needed, allowing them to balance their training with their daily responsibilities.
>> High-quality content: Sofema Online's courses are created by subject matter experts with years of industry experience, ensuring that learners receive high-quality, up-to-date training.
>>Training Completion Certificate: Sofema Online's courses come with a certificate of completion, which can be a valuable addition to a learner's resume.
Next Step
Please see www.sofemaonline.com or email team@sassofia.com – Ask about the Enroll Now - Pay Later option which is perfect for new starters.
Steve Bentley
Sofema Online's Foundation Training are a great learning option for new staff members who need to quickly gain familiarity with a specific topic or industry. With their convenience, affordability, flexibility, high-quality content, and potential for certification, these courses can provide learners with the knowledge they need to succeed in their roles.
Currently consisting of over 20 Focused Short Courses, the Sofema Online Foundation Training Program Consists of the following training:
>> Part 145 Foundation with VO
>> EASA Part 145 Logistics Foundation
>> EASA Technical Records Foundation
>> Part 66 Foundation
>> Aviation SMS Foundation with VO
>> (EU) Regulation 965/12 Foundation
>> EASA Quality Assurance Auditing Foundation
>> EASA Part 147 Regulatory Training - Foundation
>> EASA Part 21 Subpart G & J Foundation
>> EASA Part 145 Production Planning Foundation
>> Quality & Safety Root Cause Analysis within an EASA Environment Foundation
>> EASA Part CAMO Foundation with VO
>> Part M Effective Mar 2020 For Large Aircraft - Foundation
>> ICAO Regulatory Structure for CAMO & AMO Personnel - Foundation
>> EASA 1178/2011 Part - FCL - Foundation
>> Crisis Management and Emergency Response Planning Foundation
>> EASA Commission Regulation (EU) No 139/2014 Airports Foundation
>> Overseas Territory Aviation Requirements (OTAR) Part 145 & Part 43 Foundation
>> Aviation SMS Foundation with VO
>> EASA Part 145 Production Planning Foundation
>> ICAO Regulatory Structure for CAMO & AMO Personnel - Foundation
Check out the full A to Z list of available courses
Sofema Online Foundation Training - Advantages & Benefits
SOL understands that the benefit of Introducing new staff to familiarization training at the earliest opportunity is crucial for several reasons:
>> Helping to ensure that new staff members understand the regulatory obligations which the organisation faces.
>> Helping new staff members build relationships with their colleagues and supervisors is especially important in workplaces where teamwork and collaboration are necessary.
>> Familiarization training can help new employees feel more connected to the organization as a whole. This can be especially important in workplaces where there is a strong organizational culture or mission.
Sofema Online's Foundation Training Courses are designed to provide learners with a solid understanding of a specific topic or industry, typically in a short amount of time.
Here are some of the reasons to consider for purchasing these courses:
>> Convenience: Sofema Online's courses are available online, which means learners can complete them at their own pace, from anywhere with an internet connection.
>> Affordability: Compared to traditional classroom training, online courses are often more affordable, making them a cost-effective solution for new staff members who need to be trained quickly and efficiently.
>> Flexibility: Sofema Online's courses are flexible, which means learners can start and stop as needed, allowing them to balance their training with their daily responsibilities.
>> High-quality content: Sofema Online's courses are created by subject matter experts with years of industry experience, ensuring that learners receive high-quality, up-to-date training.
>>Training Completion Certificate: Sofema Online's courses come with a certificate of completion, which can be a valuable addition to a learner's resume.
Next Step
Please see www.sofemaonline.com or email team@sassofia.com – Ask about the Enroll Now - Pay Later option which is perfect for new starters.
Steve Bentley
Sofema Online
team@sassofia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube