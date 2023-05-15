Success Knocks Magazine Cover: Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional.
Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, on the cover of Success Knocks
NPI Works with Health, Wellness, and Sports Nutrition Companies to Expand Sales or Launch Products in the U.S.
I am thrilled that Success Knocks recognized my more than three decades as a retail professional who has represented some of the most iconic brands in American history.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, is the cover story of a recent edition of Success Knocks magazine.
— Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International
“I am thrilled that Success Knocks recognized my more than three decades as a retail professional who has represented some of the most iconic brands in American history,” Gould said. “It is an honor to be the latest business entrepreneur on the magazine’s cover.”
During his career, Gould has visited the national headquarters of major retailers, such as Target, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Costco, Walgreens, Kmart, and CVS.
“I’ve represented Igloo, Rubbermaid, Sunbeam, Remington, Chapin, Paramount, Miracle-Gro, and an array of health and wellness products,” he said. “It was a lot of fun closing deals with these retailers, especially when I visited their home office.”
The cover story also highlights Gould’s work with icons from the sports and entertainment industries, including Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
“I enjoyed reliving my accomplishments for Success Knocks,” he said. “But I am not done yet.”
Gould now focuses on domestic and international health, wellness, and sports nutrition products through NPI, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl.
“As the head of NPI, I developed my ‘Evolution of Distribution’ system that brings together all the professional services companies need when they expand sales or launch products in the United States,” Gould said. “I’ve built a veteran sales, marketing, and operational team that can handle any aspect of a product launch.
“With NPI as a partner, our clients already have the sales and marketing infrastructure ready to promote their products to retailers and consumers,” he added.
For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould placed major brands and products in Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
Andrew Polin
InHealth Media
+1 561-544-0719
email us here