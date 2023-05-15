OpenPlay Partners with VEVA Collect to Deliver Music for VEVA Clients
VEVA Sound and VEVA Collect are incredibly respected audio services, and we’re proud to be partnering with them to provide last-mile delivery services to their clients.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenPlay Inc., provider of the music industry’s leading platform for asset and catalog management, announced today their new partnership with VEVA Collect, the virtual music vault built by and for creators, to provide VEVA Collect clients with access to OpenPlay’s Direct Delivery services. As part of the partnership, VEVA Collect clients will be able to opt-in to OpenPlay Direct Delivery, giving them the ability to deliver their music to more than 70 music services worldwide at the push of a button.
VEVA Collect provides independent musicians and producers with a virtual music vault, allowing them to store all their released and unreleased music, share audio and credits, and collaborate with each other. As a result of its new partnership with OpenPlay, VEVA Collect will now give its clients the ability to deliver their music or video assets directly to digital service providers (DSPs), powered by OpenPlay’s Direct Delivery services. OpenPlay Direct Delivery allows users to quickly and seamlessly deliver their music and video assets along with corresponding metadata to all major music services, using their own licensing deals with DSPs, either directly or through a third party such as Merlin.
“VEVA Sound and VEVA Collect are incredibly respected audio services, and we’re proud to be partnering with them to provide last-mile delivery services to their clients,” said Jonathan Bender, Chief Operating and Growth Officer at OpenPlay. “This partnership adds to the growing number of choices independent musicians and producers have for delivering their content where it needs to go, and we’re excited to deliver VEVA clients’ music to DSPs all around the world.”
“OpenPlay has long been one of the world’s leading content management systems for music, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with them as they bring that data-first approach to music and video delivery,” said Deborah Fairchild, President, VEVA Sound. “Their new Direct Delivery service is just what we and our clients wanted at VEVA Collect, and we’re happy to be able to provide this new ability to our clients as part of our partnership.”
VEVA Sound and OpenPlay will be hosting an invite-only cocktail party at Music Biz 2023 in Nashville on Monday, May 15, from 5-8pm CT. The cocktail party will take place at The Eighth Room and attendees will enjoy cocktails, light appetizers, networking, and live music. To request an invitation, contact Maddie Larkin at social@vevasound.com.
To learn more about VEVA Collect and their tools built by and for music creators, visit http://vevacollect.com
To learn more about OpenPlay and the company’s suite of music industry solutions, visit http://openplaydirect.com.
About OpenPlay
OpenPlay is the music industry’s leading asset management platform, trusted by major labels and independents alike to manage their catalogs — it bridges the gap between content creation, metadata management, assets, and delivery. Designed and built from the ground up by music industry experts, OpenPlay services customers that manage the largest libraries of valuable media assets in the world. OpenPlay’s coupling of an intuitive interface with an extremely powerful enterprise toolset places it in a class above its competitors. With offerings for multiple different industry verticals, their entire suite of applications has solutions for every company no matter their size. Learn more about OpenPlay at http://openplaydirect.com.
About VEVA Sound
VEVA Sound (formerly BMS/Chace) was founded in 2002 and has offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Nashville and London. VEVA has worked to define, create and implement the standards for how sound recordings are preserved and monetized. In 2008, The Recording Academy's Producer and Engineers Wing partnered with VEVA Sound and The Library of Congress to create a standardized protocol for music-related metadata that would travel with recorded music projects from inception to archive. Other partners in this project include many of our clients: UMG, Sony, EMI and Disney Music Group. The output of this project was a schema we created that was then adopted into DDEX. This schema is the underlying foundation of the DDEX RIN message.
VEVA released the first product ever for creators to export a valid DDEX RIN file, ensuring everyone involved in the recording process is properly credited and paid. VEVA Collect is the premier platform for project collaboration in the audio space. For every stage of production: from songwriting to mastering, ensure all of your credits are accurate, keep your files safe, and collaborate in new ways. From podcasts to song catalogs to mixed and mastered projects, the best way to ensure that credits are accurate is to Collect while you Create! ™. That’s why accurate metadata is at the center of VEVA Collect’s platform.
