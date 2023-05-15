iCERT Announces Upcoming Spring Member Meeting
Two-day virtual event will be focused on cybersecurity in the public safety spaceWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies (iCERT) will be hosting its Spring member meeting - a two-day virtual event focused on cybersecurity on May 17-18. The event will kick-off with keynote speaker Billy Bob Brown, Jr., Executive Assistant Director for Emergency Communications at the- Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
The iCERT Spring Member Meeting will feature panel discussions on cybersecurity in the emergency response and 911 space. Specific issues such as standards, best practices, vendor-related issues, global experiences, Federal & State cybersecurity policy, and other valuable content will be discussed. In addition to EAD Brown, other speakers and panelists will include industry experts, along with federal, state, and local officials. View the full agenda for times, topics, presenters, panelists, and moderators.
iCERT’s member meetings provide opportunities for members to come together and discuss important issues for vendors operating in the emergency response and public safety space. Additionally, they serve as a forum for iCERT members to plan committee work which consistently produces industry leading thought leadership, on a variety of topics to improve public safety through innovation.
The Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies (iCERT) is the only trade association exclusively representing commercial enterprises and software providers in the field of critical communications and emergency response technologies. iCERT plays an important role in addressing public policy issues impacting funding, regulation, and the impact of established vendors and entrepreneurs in the emergency calling, communications, and response ecosystem. iCERT has announced its Fall Member Meeting, hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS), will take place in the Washington, DC area on November 2-3, 2023.
