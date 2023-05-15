2023 SC Award Finalists Announced
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity business intelligence company CyberRisk Alliance and its flagship brand SC Media announced the finalists for the 2023 SC Awards. The SC Awards are cybersecurity’s most prestigious and competitive program, recognizing the solutions, organizations, and people driving innovation and success in information security.
View the full list of finalists here.
Now in its 26th year, the SC Awards program continues to lead the cybersecurity industry with its most trusted and valued recognitions of excellence. This year we are thrilled to have attracted a mix of innovative new entrants and industry mainstays. Hundreds of entrants vying for Trust and Excellence award categories were judged by a panel of industry leaders, from sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, consulting, and education.
This year, the SC Awards keeps pace with the evolving industry it celebrates. A growing reliance on cloud and SaaS applications has driven a greater need for robust API security in the marketplace. A more complex economic landscape has forced investors to align portfolios with strategies to best navigate shifting macroeconomic conditions. For those reasons we added new Trust and Excellence award categories, including Best Security API Security Solution and Investor of the Year.
“Both the strategies and technologies embodied by our entrants captured the exceptional innovation of the cybersecurity sector this year,” said Tom Spring, SC Media’s editorial director at CyberRisk Alliance. “Entrants represented our industry’s top-tier products, individuals, and firms. This year’s list of finalists reflects both the robustness and agility of solutions used by network defenders to protect assets within an always shifting threat landscape."
Winners will be announced during SC Awards week, scheduled to begin on August 21, 2023, with individual profiles of every winner. Coverage will also include Winners Circle virtual roundtables, candid on-camera conversations between the SC Media editorial team and SC Award recipients about critical aspects of the evolving information security landscape.
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative, and now, the Official Cyber Security Summit and TECHEXPO Top Secret. Click here to learn more.
Jenn Jones
