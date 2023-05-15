Fine Tune Adds Energy & Utilities Services To Its Indirect Expense Management Portfolio
Offering will help clients effectively collect and accurately analyze utility bill data, identify areas for spend reduction, and efficiently process payments.
Organizations are struggling not only with ever-changing regulations and pressures to reduce their carbon footprints, but also with complex data elements and disparate systems.”CHICAGO, IL, US, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Tune, a leading provider of indirect expense management services, today announced the launch of its Energy & Utilities Services offering, which helps organizations strategically manage an increasingly complex spend category through greater insights powered by enhanced data and analytics. As a result, Fine Tune clients will benefit from lower energy and utilities expenses and increased efficiencies.
— Andrew Henson, Vice President of Energy, Utilities and Sustainability
Andrew Henson, Fine Tune’s Vice President of Energy, Utilities and Sustainability, will head up the offering and provide strategic direction to clients looking to improve their programs. Henson has an extensive background in energy and utilities, most recently serving as a leader within Accenture’s Global Energy Management practice prior to joining the Fine Tune team.
As category managers find themselves trying to balance internal demands across multiple business units, Fine Tune is prepared to support clients through broad industry expertise in a range of applications.
The new offering will support clients’ operations, procurement and sustainability departments with a full spectrum of services to enhance reporting, decrease energy and water consumption, improve service levels, and reduce costs.
Key services within Fine Tune’s Energy & Utilities category include:
Utility Bill Management – Fine Tune’s team of dedicated and vigilant experts ensures efficient processing and payment of utility bills while preventing late fees and shut-offs.
Tariff Optimization – Fine Tune helps clients identify and achieve value in markets traditionally thought of as “closed” and unavailing to low-cost/no-cost spend reduction efforts.
Deregulated Sourcing – Fine Tune supports clients through traditional RFP services to enable strategic sourcing in open markets around the country.
Demand Management – Fine Tune helps clients achieve savings through energy conservation measures; from project identification to value tracking, Fine Tune supports each step along the way.
Carbon Reduction – Fine Tune aids clients in meeting their previously stated carbon-reduction goals through efficiency programs, green power purchases, and renewable energy certificate (REC) purchases.
“Utilities as a category is a lot like a puzzle. Any one element—be it bill management, sourcing or demand management—can function independently within an organization,” commented Henson. “But the real value comes from creating and executing an end-to-end energy management program—connecting the puzzle pieces through a cohesive strategy and consistent management and reporting. Organizations are struggling not only with ever-changing regulations and pressures to reduce their carbon footprints, but also with complex data elements and disparate systems. We’re in our third decade of solving some of the most complex expense problems for our clients, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring Fine Tune’s problem-solving skills to the energy and utilities arena.”
Fine Tune’s growing expense management services portfolio also includes uniform rental, waste & recycling, pest control, security & guard services, and general labor-related expenses.
To learn more about Fine Tune’s Energy & Utilities Services offering or any of its full-service category solutions, go to www.FineTuneUS.com.
About Fine Tune
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Fine Tune partners with companies to source, negotiate, manage and audit certain complex indirect expense programs. Led by executive-level industry insiders, Fine Tune has also developed proprietary auditing software which monitors client invoices to ensure adherence with the implemented agreements. Several of the world’s most recognizable brands have chosen Fine Tune, including Cargill, Pep Boys, Advance Auto Parts, DuPont, and MilliporeSigma. For more information, visit www.FineTuneUS.com.
