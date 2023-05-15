Trippant Sharpens Focus on Asia Pacific with NIQ deal
Trippant is sharpening its focus on the Asia Pacific region as it signs NIQ and continues to help businesses and people tell their stories.
These latest client wins are a certification of our place in the industry and it’s a statement of our intent in this region as we continue to grow internationally.”SYDNEY , AUSTRALIA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- London-founded international communications and PR consultancy, Trippant, is sharpening its focus on the Asia Pacific region as it looks to transform the way communications and PR agencies support start-ups and global companies on their journey to growth.
— Tom Scott
The focus on Asia Pacific comes off the back of recent team expansions in the region, and collaborations with major clients such as NielsenIQ (NIQ), as well as previous partnerships with the likes of Pickstar, GeeGee, and Snackr.
Trippant Founder and CEO, Tom Scott added, “Trippant’s long had relationships across the region, our first client being an Australian-based sponsorship business, SponServe almost five years ago. Today, we have a seriously experienced and passionate team. These latest client wins are a real certification of our place in the industry and the region. It’s a statement of our intent as we continue to grow internationally,” said Scott.
NIQ’s Pacific Managing Director, Megan Treston, said the collaboration with Trippant in the coming months will be crucial. “NIQ in the Pacific has a lot to communicate in 2023 with game-changing product and service launches that deliver the most complete and clear understanding of consumers in the Pacific region. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Trippant to deliver exciting news to our clients and the retail industry in 2023.” said Treston.
Trippant’s Asia Pacific Head of Communications, Jackie Helliker said the clients they are signing in this region are looking for genuine partners who can deliver growth-related outcomes. “We are thrilled to be working with clients such as NIQ and support their exciting, upcoming journey to reinvigorate and reinforce their offering in the Asia Pacific region.
With teams in London, New York, L.A., Sydney, Indonesia and Paris, Trippant’s global footprint offers clients a unique combination of communications professionals who sit at the juncture of where culture and technology meet.
Trippant is an international communications consultancy sitting at the intersection where technology and culture meet.
Through PR, thought leadership, and strategy, Trippant helps start-ups, established global brands, and individuals in media, tech, entertainment, and sport to become leaders.
Whether its start-ups launching in new territories, senior execs looking to build their own profiles, or global brands wanting to increase market share, Trippant supports people and businesses to create purposeful change and meaningful growth.
