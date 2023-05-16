Jane Tech Dispensaries: Get 10% Off Custom Mobile Dispensary Apps by Digital Awesome

Dispensaries using Jane e-commerce solutions get 10% off their first custom dispensary mobile app with Digital Awesome.

PALMDALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier mobile app development company, Digital Awesome, has teamed up with Jane Technologies to provide Jane clients with an exclusive 10% discount on custom dispensary mobile apps.

Digital Awesome's mobile app integration and captivating features will empower dispensaries to streamline their operations while delivering exceptional experiences for their customers. By employing Digital Awesome's DispensaryMate app solution, dispensaries can harness the power of mobile to increase sales, improve customer retention, and outpace competitors.

Digital Awesome dispensary apps excel when integrated with Jane, resulting in a fully operational app in under two months. This e-commerce integration showcases features such as best-in-class filtering engines for effortless shopping, personalized recommendations, engaging cart toppers to boost sales, real-time order tracking, and budget-friendly pricing.

Mark Nelson, President of Digital Awesome, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to collaborate with Jane Technologies to offer their customers a custom mobile app that flawlessly integrates with Jane's e-commerce functionalities. Our partnership with Jane Technologies marks a significant milestone for Digital Awesome as we continue to solidify our reputation as a leading mobile app developer in the cannabis industry." He added, "With our cutting-edge mobile apps, we aim to help cannabis retailers achieve their business goals effortlessly."

Cannabis dispensaries interested in having their own custom dispensary mobile app can visit www.awesomecannabisapps.com to book a free demo and sign up.