iCodejr partners with 42 Abu Dhabi for Abu Dhabi Chapter of Code Battle
The Abu Dhabi chapter of Code Battle, scheduled to be hosted on 30 September, is expected to attract more than 300 coders across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.
Hackathons like Code Battle are great for these young coders to stretch their imaginations and explore their own capabilities and what their coding knowledge can help them accomplish.”ABU DHABI, UAE, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iCodejr, the STEM accredited, licensed online coding academy for school children, has partnered with 42 Abu Dhabi to host the grade 9-13 segment of the Abu Dhabi Chapter of Code Battle, scheduled for 30 September. Grades 1-8 of the Abu Dhabi Chapter will be hosted on 1 October.
— Hannan Moti, co-founder at iCodejr
Code Battle is an in-person annual inter-school coding competition for students to enhance collaboration, build cognitive creative skills, and showcase their coding proficiency. Students from Grades 1-13 from various schools across the UAE compete in 3 grade groups: 1-4, 5-8 & 9-13 - and the winning teams from each Emirate get a chance to compete for the ‘National Level Grand Champions’ title. As a team event, each team are allowed to have a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 3 participants.
42 Abu Dhabi is an innovative and disruptive coding school that was launched in 2020 as an initiative of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and Abu Dhabi’s Ghadan 21 accelerator program, which aims to drive Abu Dhabi’s ongoing development through multi-faceted investments in business, innovation and people. The school has evolved to become a talent incubator that is developing and upskilling Emirati talents in the coding field to empower them to lead Abu Dhabi’s digital future.
Marcos Muller Habig, Acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi said: “We are honoured to be part of the first Code Battle taking place in Abu Dhabi by hosting the hackathon at our 42 Abu Dhabi campus. This comes in line with our efforts to build a generation of aspiring coders, who are equipped with the 21st-century skills necessary to play a pivotal role in pioneering the digital future of Abu Dhabi. Since its launch, 42 Abu Dhabi has enrolled 475 students, including 139 UAE national students, to reaffirm Abu Dhabi’s commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive education infrastructure that enables a future-ready workforce and equips UAE nationals with the skills to pursue specialised careers in vital industries.”
Hannan Moti, the co-founder at iCodejr, said, “As coding continues to gain momentum across the UAE and the region, we wanted to make our Code Battle accessible beyond Dubai, where we are based. Hackathons like Code Battle are great for these young coders to stretch their imagination and explore their own capabilities and what their coding knowledge can help them accomplish.”
iCodejr has hosted several student hackathons across the UAE. The first Code Battle was hosted in Dubai in February 2022, attracting 256 students. While their most recent hackathon was held in Dubai on Feb 2023, attracting 311 students making up 108 teams from 22 schools. In addition to the session in Abu Dhabi (including Al Ain) scheduled for 30 September-1 October, the Sharjah chapter (including the Northern Emirates) will be hosted late October and the winners from all three chapters will go on to compete at a National level competition planned for November 2023.
