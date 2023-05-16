iCodejr partners with 42 Abu Dhabi for Abu Dhabi Chapter of Code Battle Hannan Moti, co-founder at iCodejr

The Abu Dhabi chapter of Code Battle, scheduled to be hosted on 30 September, is expected to attract more than 300 coders across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Hackathons like Code Battle are great for these young coders to stretch their imaginations and explore their own capabilities and what their coding knowledge can help them accomplish.” — Hannan Moti, co-founder at iCodejr