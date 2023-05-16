Global Engineering Plastics Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Engineering Plastics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Engineering Plastics Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that provides engineering plastics market analysis and covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s engineering plastics market forecast, the engineering plastics market size is expected to grow to $145.11 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.4%.

The growth in the electronics and electrical industries is expected to propel the growth of the engineering plastics industry going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest engineering plastics industry share. Major engineering plastics manufacturers include Covestro AG, Du Pont de Nemours & Company, LG Chem Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Engineering Corporation.

Engineering Plastics Market Segments

1) By Type: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polyamide, Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyester, Polyacetal, Fluoropolymer, Other Types

2) By Performance Parameter: High Performance, Low Performance

3) By End-Use Industry: Automotive And Transportation, Consumer Appliances, Electrical And Electronics, Industrial And Machinery, Packaging, Other End-Use Industries

Engineering plastics are high-performance synthetic resins with high durability and heat resistance that have better mechanical and thermal properties. These resins are a class of plastic polymers that offer superior qualities over the more popular commodity plastics. The engineering plastics have the ability to withstand adverse mechanical and environmental conditions.

