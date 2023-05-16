Global Engineering Plastics Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s Engineering Plastics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Engineering Plastics Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that provides engineering plastics market analysis and covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s engineering plastics market forecast, the engineering plastics market size is expected to grow to $145.11 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.4%.
The growth in the electronics and electrical industries is expected to propel the growth of the engineering plastics industry going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest engineering plastics industry share. Major engineering plastics manufacturers include Covestro AG, Du Pont de Nemours & Company, LG Chem Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Engineering Corporation.
Engineering Plastics Market Segments
1) By Type: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polyamide, Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyester, Polyacetal, Fluoropolymer, Other Types
2) By Performance Parameter: High Performance, Low Performance
3) By End-Use Industry: Automotive And Transportation, Consumer Appliances, Electrical And Electronics, Industrial And Machinery, Packaging, Other End-Use Industries
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7673&type=smp
Engineering plastics are high-performance synthetic resins with high durability and heat resistance that have better mechanical and thermal properties. These resins are a class of plastic polymers that offer superior qualities over the more popular commodity plastics. The engineering plastics have the ability to withstand adverse mechanical and environmental conditions.
Read More On The Engineering Plastics Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/engineering-plastics-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Engineering Plastics Market Trends
4. Engineering Plastics Market Demand And Restraints
5. Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Medical Plastics Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-plastics-global-market-report
Automotive Plastics Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-plastics-global-market-report
Recycled Plastics Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/recycled-plastics-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn