Mary Jane proudly announces the opening of its third store on Patpong
OG Retail Company expands their Mary Jane cannabis brand in Patpong
In conjunction with our new Mary Jane store openings, we’re excited to debut the new Mary Jane's “Big Bud Buyers Club,” offering high-quality cannabis products at wholesale prices”BANGKOK, THAILAND, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mary Jane is on the move again! OG Canna Retail Company is expanding its cannabis dispensary offering by opening a third Mary Jane outlet in the heart of Patpong. In September 2022, OG Canna Company opened the first Mary Jane location, positioned by the Nana BTS station, establishing itself as one of the busiest high-quality cannabis dispensaries in Thailand. Capitalizing on Mary Jane’s success at Nana, OG Canna Company opened a second location in Ekamai, in the image of the Mary Jane flagship store.
— said Ben Baskins, CEO of OG Canna Company.
“I’m excited to see Mary Jane in such a fitting location as Patpong. Mary Jane belongs here!” Said OG Canna Company CEO, Banjamin Baskins Mary Jane Ekamai was built in the image of its Nana flagship store. The enticing vibe of the shop is inspired by vintage tattoo flash like pinup "Mary Jane," herself, motorcycles, fire, dice, and emerald-green glowing cannabis leaves. Mary Jane is committed to offering the "best of breed" in affordable top-shelf products.
“In conjunction with our new Mary Jane store openings, we’re excited to debut the new Mary Jane's “Big Bud Buyers Club,” offering high-quality cannabis products at wholesale prices" OG Canna Company is confident there’s no other Cannabis Buyers Club in Thailand who can beat this magnificent deal” Benjamin Baskins - CEO, OG Canna Company
Mary Jane is part of the OG Canna Company, founded in 2022 by a dedicated group of passionate people with two goals: to create the highest quality cannabis experience in Thailand through an extensive network of retail stores and cultivation facilities while educating the public about the diverse and wonderful medicinal uses of this fascinating plant.
