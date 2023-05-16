Network Engineering Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Network Engineering Services Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Network Engineering Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the network engineering services market. As per TBRC’s network engineering services market forecast, the market size is expected to grow to $80.49 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.6%.

The increased adoption of broadband will propel the demand. North America is expected to hold the largest industry share. Major players in the market include Accenture, Ericsson, Huawei, Juniper Networks, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Aviat Networks, Tech Mahindra, Mphasis Ltd., Cyient, Nexius.

Network Engineering Services Market Segments

1) By Service Type: Network Assessment, Network Design, Network Deployment

2) By Transmission Mode: Wired, Wireless

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

4) By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecom, Information Technology, Healthcare, Education, Media and Entertainment, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Other Industry Verticals

Network engineering services refer to planning, implementing, and managing computer networks that provide in-house phone, data, video, and wireless network services. Network engineering service providers partner with consultants, telecom companies, corporations, ISPs, and others to prepare, develop, plan, and implement projects based on customer recommendations and requirements.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Network Engineering Services Market Trends

4. Network Engineering Services Market Growth And Size

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

