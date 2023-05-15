Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Conneaut Township Park Commission
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Coshocton
|Keene Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Apex Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ohio Schools Council
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|The Cooperative Council of Governments, Inc.
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Delaware
|Berkshire Joint Economic Development District No. 2
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Delaware Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Concord Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Fairfield
|Jonathan W. Draney, DDS, LLC
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Area 20-21 Workforce Development Board
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fairfield-Hocking-Athens Council of Governments on Major Crimes Investigations Unit
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Franklin
|Imagine Columbus Primary Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|SIBLING'S HOME HEALTH CARE SERVICES LLC
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Greene
|Beavercreek Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Hamilton
|Convention Facilities Authority for Hamilton County, Ohio
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Jackson
|Hamilton Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Jefferson
|Eastern Gateway Community College Foundation, Inc.
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lawrence
|Collins Career Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|Firelands Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Western Toledo Preparatory Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Ohio Virtual Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Imagine Environmental Science Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Bennett Venture Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Eastgate Regional Council of Governments
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stambaugh Charter Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|North Dayton School of Discovery
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|First Suburbs Consortium of Dayton, Ohio Council of Governments
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Englewood Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Oakwood Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Putnam
|Ottoville Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Richland
|Lucas Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Scioto
|Clay Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Imagine Akron Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ohio School Employees Insurance Consortium
10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Bristol Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Vinton
|Village of Hamden
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Wyandot
|Wyandot County Agricultural Society
12/1/2019 TO 11/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.