Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Conneaut Township Park Commission
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Coshocton Keene Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Cuyahoga Apex Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Ohio Schools Council
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
The Cooperative Council of Governments, Inc.
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Delaware Berkshire Joint Economic Development District No. 2
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Delaware Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Concord Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Fairfield Jonathan W. Draney, DDS, LLC
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020		 Compliance Examination MED
Area 20-21 Workforce Development Board
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Fairfield-Hocking-Athens Council of Governments on Major Crimes Investigations Unit
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Franklin Imagine Columbus Primary Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
SIBLING'S HOME HEALTH CARE SERVICES LLC
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021		 Compliance Examination MED
Greene Beavercreek Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Hamilton Convention Facilities Authority for Hamilton County, Ohio
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Jackson Hamilton Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Jefferson Eastern Gateway Community College Foundation, Inc.
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Lawrence Collins Career Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Firelands Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Western Toledo Preparatory Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Ohio Virtual Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Imagine Environmental Science Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Bennett Venture Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Eastgate Regional Council of Governments
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Stambaugh Charter Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery North Dayton School of Discovery
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
First Suburbs Consortium of Dayton, Ohio Council of Governments
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Englewood Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Oakwood Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Putnam Ottoville Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Richland Lucas Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Scioto Clay Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Imagine Akron Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Ohio School Employees Insurance Consortium
10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Bristol Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Vinton Village of Hamden
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Wyandot Wyandot County Agricultural Society
12/1/2019 TO 11/30/2021		 Financial Audit IPA

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

