Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Conneaut Township Park Commission

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Coshocton Keene Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Cuyahoga Apex Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Ohio Schools Council

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit The Cooperative Council of Governments, Inc.

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Delaware Berkshire Joint Economic Development District No. 2

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Delaware Metropolitan Housing Authority

10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Concord Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Fairfield Jonathan W. Draney, DDS, LLC

1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Compliance Examination MED

Area 20-21 Workforce Development Board

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Fairfield-Hocking-Athens Council of Governments on Major Crimes Investigations Unit

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Franklin Imagine Columbus Primary Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

SIBLING'S HOME HEALTH CARE SERVICES LLC

7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021 Compliance Examination MED

Greene Beavercreek Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Hamilton Convention Facilities Authority for Hamilton County, Ohio

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Jackson Hamilton Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Jefferson Eastern Gateway Community College Foundation, Inc.

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Lawrence Collins Career Center

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain Firelands Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas Western Toledo Preparatory Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Ohio Virtual Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Imagine Environmental Science Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Bennett Venture Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Eastgate Regional Council of Governments

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Stambaugh Charter Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery North Dayton School of Discovery

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

First Suburbs Consortium of Dayton, Ohio Council of Governments

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Englewood Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Oakwood Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Putnam Ottoville Local School District

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Richland Lucas Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Scioto Clay Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Imagine Akron Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Ohio School Employees Insurance Consortium

10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull Bristol Public Library

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Vinton Village of Hamden

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Wyandot Wyandot County Agricultural Society

12/1/2019 TO 11/30/2021 Financial Audit IPA

