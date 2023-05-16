Galaxy Wire & Cable Releases Quality Control Process Video

Continuity Hipot check Calibration Testing Micrometer check

Galaxy announces a new video that describes the quality control process used in manufacturing cable assemblies, wire harnesses, and custom cable and wire.

We take quality control very seriously, and wanted our customers to see and understand our QC processes better. This video shows the care we take to ensure the high quality of our products.” — John Zangara, Galaxy’s Director of Manufacturing

HORSHAM, PA, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Galaxy Wire & Cable, Inc. announces the release of a new video that describes the quality control processes used in manufacturing custom cable assemblies, electronic wire harnesses, custom wire and custom cable. As a leading manufacturer and supplier of cable assemblies, electronic wire harnesses, custom wires and cables, Galaxy Wire & Cable ensures the highest quality design and construction throughout its entire process via rigorous and thorough quality control (QC) processes. The video provides a behind-the-scenes look at Galaxy’s QC process from start to finish. It can be viewed on Galaxy’s Quality Control web page or on Galaxy’s YouTube channel.

Galaxy also maintains its focus on quality via its ISO 9001:2015 certification, along with other industry certifications. Galaxy provides wire and cable products to many industries, including electronics, instrumentation, medical, military, transportation, oil & gas, and robotics.

About Galaxy Wire & Cable, Inc.

Galaxy Wire & Cable is a leading supplier and manufacturer of custom and stock wire and cable, in a variety of insulation and jacket materials, with many conductor, shielding and enhancement options, with design and engineering assistance available. Offerings include cable assemblies, wire harnesses, box builds, coaxial/RF jumpers and wire leads. Cable and wire from Galaxy is used for in a variety of industries and applications. Galaxy is a certified woman-owned business/women’s business enterprise (WBENC), ISO 9001:2015 certified, ITAR registered, and HUBZone certified. Visit Galaxy Wire & Cable online at https://www.galaxywire.com for complete information on all wire and cable products.

Quality Control Processes at Galaxy Wire & Cable