RowBotAI launches conversational commerce, a voice-centric AI chatbot platform for call centers
RowBotAI introduces a new category for voice-centric chatbots named conversational commerce.
We're delighted to provide enterprise clients with a 100% customer-driven AI experience.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RowBotAI, the pioneer in personalized voice-centric AI chatbot solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprise companies, announces the groundbreaking release of its innovative telephony chatbot service for Chat GPT. This cutting-edge technology marks a significant advancement in the field, introducing a new category of disruptive technology known as conversational commerce.
“The $400 billion dollar-a-year call center industry has seen little innovation over the past decade,” said Julian Kalb, Director of Marketing. “Up until today, interactive voice response systems have been hybrid combinations of people and cumbersome software. We are delighted to provide enterprise clients with a 100% AI-driven customer experience that transcends existing technology with an unprecedented level of empathetic AI support.”
RowBotAI's revolutionary platform encompasses a wide range of functionalities, enabling businesses to leverage the power of AI-driven chatbots across various applications such as knowledge dissemination, advertising and marketing, sales, service, and payment processing. By integrating these capabilities into their operations, organizations can streamline customer interactions, enhance user experiences, and drive revenue growth.
The highlight of RowBotAI's latest offering is its AI call center, the first of its kind in the market. This groundbreaking solution provides government and corporate clients with an unparalleled opportunity to optimize their operations, achieving a remarkable 75% reduction in costs while simultaneously boosting user success rates tenfold. By leveraging the power of voice-centric AI chatbots, businesses can transform their customer service landscape, delivering efficient, personalized support while minimizing operational overheads.
"We are thrilled to introduce our voice-centric AI chatbot platform to the market," said Julian Kalb, Director of Marketing at RowBotAI. "Our innovative solution empowers organizations to harness the capabilities of conversational commerce, enabling them to engage with their customers in new and exciting ways. By leveraging advanced AI technologies, we are revolutionizing the customer experience landscape and empowering businesses to achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency and profitability."
As an industry leader, RowBotAI is dedicated to providing cutting-edge AI solutions that address the evolving needs of modern businesses. With its telephony chatbot service for Chat GPT, the company is at the forefront of driving innovation in conversational commerce, offering a comprehensive suite of tools to transform customer interactions across industries.
