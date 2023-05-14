Suspects Sought in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife) Offense: 3400 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, May 14, 2023, in the 3400 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:04 am, the suspects and victim were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspects then fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.