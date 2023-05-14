Berlin Barracks/ OOC, DLS & DUI#1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3002859

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. John Gildea

STATION:VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 5/14/2023 / 1122 hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rte. 14 / Old Railroad Lane, East Montpelier

VIOLATION: DUI, OOC and DLS

ACCUSED: Nolan Perry

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

VEHICLE: Toyota

YEAR/MAKE/MODEL: 1999 / Toyota / Solara

DAMAGE: Front tire and bumper

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/14/23 at approximately 11:22 am Vermont State Police, East Montpelier Fire Dept. and East Montpelier EMS responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on VT Rte. 14, East Montpelier. Investigation determined Nolan Perry had driven a vehicle while impaired. He was taken into custody and processed for DUI, Driving while License Suspended-Criminal and Operating without Owner’s Consent at the State Police barracks in Berlin. Perry was issued a citation to appear in VT Superior Court, Washington Circuit, on 6/1/2023 for the offenses of DUI, OOC and DLS. Perry was released to Probation and Parole with a citation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/1/23 @ 12:30

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Released to Probation and Parole with a Criminal Citation

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper John Gildea

Vermont State Police – Berlin

