Berlin Barracks/ OOC, DLS & DUI#1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3002859
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. John Gildea
STATION:VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 5/14/2023 / 1122 hrs.
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rte. 14 / Old Railroad Lane, East Montpelier
VIOLATION: DUI, OOC and DLS
ACCUSED: Nolan Perry
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT
VEHICLE: Toyota
YEAR/MAKE/MODEL: 1999 / Toyota / Solara
DAMAGE: Front tire and bumper
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/14/23 at approximately 11:22 am Vermont State Police, East Montpelier Fire Dept. and East Montpelier EMS responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on VT Rte. 14, East Montpelier. Investigation determined Nolan Perry had driven a vehicle while impaired. He was taken into custody and processed for DUI, Driving while License Suspended-Criminal and Operating without Owner’s Consent at the State Police barracks in Berlin. Perry was issued a citation to appear in VT Superior Court, Washington Circuit, on 6/1/2023 for the offenses of DUI, OOC and DLS. Perry was released to Probation and Parole with a citation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/1/23 @ 12:30
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Released to Probation and Parole with a Criminal Citation
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper John Gildea
Vermont State Police – Berlin
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648