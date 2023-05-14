Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2023 unleashes the charm of museums in the community

MACAU, May 14 - In order to celebrate the International Museum Day on 18 May, 20 museums in Macao co-organized the annual event of the museum sector, the “Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2023”. The event was held in a lively atmosphere and featured a wide range of intriguing activities, including dances and performances, game booths, experience activities, workshops and online games, unleashing the charm of museums in the community, attracting the active participation of residents.

The opening ceremony was held at the Convention Centre of the Macao Science Centre and was officiated by the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; the Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; the Assistant Director of the Leisure and Cultural Services Department of the Hong Kong S.A.R. Government, Leung Kit Ling, Esa; the Deputy Director of the Museums Division of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province, Yu Xiaojuan; the Chief Curator of the Communications Museum, Olívia Wong Kam Ian; the Director of the Maritime Museum, Sit Kai Sin; the Commissioner of the Public Security Forces Affairs Bureau of Macau, Seak Teng Fong; the First Chief of Fire Services Bureau, Wong Si Tim; the Deputy Curator of the Macao Science Centre, Sylvester Cheong Hung Fat; the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Tung Sin Tong Charitable Society, Ma Iao Iao; the Director of the Association of Piety and Charity of the Lin Fong Temple, Kong Weng Ki.

The award ceremony of the drawing contest entitled “Macao International Museum Day 2023 - Exploring the Future Well-being” was also held at the event. Through the medium of painting, the public were invited to imagine well-being in fields as diverse as communications, science and technology, as well as oceans in the future, so as to strengthen the public’s understanding of the connection between museums and future life. The drawing contest was divided into “general category”, “secondary category” and “primary category”. A total of 494 entries were received, and one winner was selected for the 1st Prize, 2nd Prize, 3rd Prize and Merit Award respectively for each category.

The museums hosted a wealth of activities on the day of the carnival, including game booths “Multiple Perspectives on Museums”, “Guessing Tung Sin Tong Herbal Tea Formula”, “Science Giants Matchmaking - Get to Know Chinese Scientists”; interactive games “Catch the Right Ball” and “Single Shot”; experience activities “Understanding the Exhibits of the Macao Museum” and “AR Happy Life Photo Studio”; and workshops such as “Colours in Concert: Printmaking Registration Workshop”, “Car Racing Eco Bag Printing” and Workshop on Drawing and Painting Wind Roses. Cultural and museum institutions from Guangdong and Hong Kong also set up booths at the event, giving an introduction about each museum.

On the occasion of this year’s International Museum Day, themed “Museums, Sustainability and Well-being” by the International Council of Museums, the museums of Macao organise a variety of online and offline activities, creating a strong festive vibe and cultural atmosphere in the community. In addition, the “Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2023 Online Game” is available from today until 4 June for three weeks. The public can enter the game page by scanning the game’s QR code or via the official WeChat account of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao S.A.R. Government. Participants can complete the AR check-in task at various museums according to the prompts, stepping on a journey to explore the museums. Upon completion of the relevant tasks in the game, participants can receive game points which can be redeemed for prizes including exquisite gifts from museums and supermarket gift vouchers, and for entering a chance in the lucky draw.

The Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2023 is jointly organised by the Museum of Sacred Art and Crypt, Former Chong Sai Pharmacy, Tung Sin Tong Historical Archive Exhibition Hall, Xian Xinghai Memorial Museum, Lin Zexu Memorial Museum of Macao, Heritage Exhibition of a Traditional Pawnshop Business, Fire Services Museum, Maritime Museum, Communications Museum, Museum of Taipa and Coloane History, Treasure of Sacred Art of St. Joseph’s Seminary, General Ye Ting's Former Residence, Zheng Guanying Memorial Museum, Macao Grand Prix Museum, Handover Gifts Museum of Macao, Museum of the Macao Security Forces, Macao Science Centre, Macao Museum, Macao Museum of Art and Taipa Houses.

For more information about the special activities of each museum in May and registration method, please visit the “Museums in Macao” website (www.museums.gov.mo).