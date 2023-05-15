Purple Heart Homes to Deliver Tiny Home to a Ninety Year Old Veteran Whose Home was Displaced by Mississippi Tornadoes
EINPresswire.com/ -- Purple Heart Homes, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing solutions for disabled veterans, has completed construction of a tiny home for Robert Pyron, a 90-year-old ARMY veteran from Winona, MS who lost his childhood home in the recent tornadoes that hit the area in March 2023. Mr. Pyron served on the Korean DMZ during 1954. In the past month and a half, Mr. Pyron has been relying on the kindness of his neighbors for a place to sleep since the disaster destroyed any remnants of his home.
A local friend reached out to Purple Heart Homes, and the organization was eager to step in and help. Using its manufacturing facility in North Carolina, Purple Heart Homes constructed a tiny home for Mr. Pyron and will deliver it to Winona, MS beginning on May 15th. The journey will be accompanied by a motorcade of motorcyclists, supporters, and staff.
Various partners collaborated in the effort to provide a safe living environment for Robert Pyron, including Scott Burns with 7 Days for the Troops. The local Tupelo, MS nonprofit helped fundraise over $35,000 for Mr. Pyron’s new tiny home.
"We are honored to be able to help Mr. Pyron after the natural disaster destroyed his home," said John Gallina, Co-Founder and CEO of Purple Heart Homes. "He served our country with distinction, and we are proud to be able to repay his service by providing him with a safe and comfortable home."
A Mission Complete Ceremony will be held in Winona, MS on May 17th to officially welcome Mr. Pyron home. The ceremony will be attended by Purple Heart Homes staff, local officials, and members of the community. The event will be an opportunity to celebrate Mr. Pyron's service to our country and to recognize the generosity of all those who helped make his new home a reality.
For media inquiries, please contact Layn Tallent, Purple Heart Homes Marketing Director, at ltallent@phhusa.org.
Purple Heart Homes
Purple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded Veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for Service-Connected Disabled Veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no Veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring quality life solutions for Disabled American Veterans from all eras. Purple Heart Homes – Improving Veterans’ Lives One Home at a Time.
For more information, visit www.phhusa.org and follow us on Twitter @PHHTweet and Facebook and Instagram @PurpleHeartHomes.
