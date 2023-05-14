Suspects and Vehicle Sought in Armed Robbery, Armed Carjacking, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offenses

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to Armed Robbery, Armed Carjacking, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offenses that occurred on Sunday, May 14, 2023, in the Third District.

At approximately 12:25 am, the suspects exited a vehicle in the 1300 block of V Street, Northwest. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects took the victim’s property and then fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 23075550

At approximately 1:10 am, the suspects exited a vehicle and one of the suspects approached the victim in the 1800 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspect and victim engaged in a physical altercation. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a handgun and shot the victim. The suspect then took the victim’s property and then both suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. The victim was located at an area hospital seeking treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. CCN: 23075577

At approximately 1:30 am, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim, who was seated in his vehicle, in the 1700 block of 11th Street, Northwest. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects took the victim’s property and then both suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle, operated by another suspect, also fled the scene. CCN: 23075575

The suspects and the suspect’s vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.