FORMER NFL GREAT SHAWN ANDREWS EXPANDING GROOVY SMOOVIES TO OCEAN CITY NEW JERSEY
Ritz Hollywood Movie Theme Shop Opening New Location Down the Shore Just in Time for the Start of the 2023 Summer Season
When Antonne mentioned opening a movie themed smoothie shop, I was on board right away. Who doesn’t like a great smoothie and movie?”OCEAN CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After years of protecting quarterbacks such as Donovan Mc Nabb and Eli Manning from rugged defensive linemen former Pro Bowl offensive tackle Shawn Andrews is pushing his way around in the multi-billion dollar a year smoothie industry.
— Shawn Andrews
Andrews, along with his business partner Antonne Jones, launched ‘Groovy Smoovies’ in Haddonfield, NJ in 2020. The shop is decked out with classic movie posters, a clap board shaped menu and even live box office ticket booth.
They’ve been voted “Best of South Jersey” two years in a row by SJ Magazine, been featured on major television networks such as ABC and NBC and even hosted a meet and greet with business mogul and “Shark Tank” star Daymond John last December. Last November they began expanding the brand and launched a national franchising program in partnership with franchise consultant Robert Katz with the Stanwood Group.
Andrews, who had no experience in the smoothie business trusted his instincts and decided to partner with Jones and launch the company.
“Antonne and I have been friends for years and always bounced different business ideas off one another, “said Andrews.
“When Antonne mentioned opening a movie themed smoothie shop, I was on board right away. Who doesn’t like a great smoothie and movie?”
The new Groovy Smoovies will be in the hotel district of Ocean City, one block from the boardwalk and two blocks from the bustling business district along Asbury Avenue.
Ocean City, known for its 8 miles of pristine beaches, exciting boardwalk and its wholesome family atmosphere was key in attracting Andrews and Jones to opening their next location there. “We’re a family-oriented brand, Jones explained. Our biggest customers are families, so Ocean City seemed like an organic fit.”
The ribbon cutting and grand opening is schedule at Groovy Smoovies on May 25th from 12:30pm -130pm. The store is located at 611 E 8th Street Ocean City, New Jersey 08226
Jennifer De Fino
Tier One Communications
+1 609-616-1070
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram